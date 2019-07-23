< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Celebration of performing arts transforms lives of adults with disabilities

By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News

Posted Jul 23 2019 12:43PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 23 2019 07:26PM EDT

Updated Jul 23 2019 07:27PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/_Transformation__is_changing_lives_1_7543059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/_Transformation__is_changing_lives_1_7543059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/_Transformation__is_changing_lives_1_7543059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/_Transformation__is_changing_lives_1_7543059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/_Transformation__is_changing_lives_1_7543059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419803008" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Members of the Pyramid advanced chorus sing with excitement and joy. Pyramid is an art training program designed to help improve the quality of life for adults with disabilities. The event is put on to honor the 29th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Pyramid performing arts coordinator Bruce Larson says, "It's a way for the greater public to see them for their abilities, not their disabilities, see them as a dancer, or a singer, or an actor, or painter rather than someone with a disability."

The show is called "Transformation." Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa sponsor the performances at the Straz Center.

"We have 10 different acts from across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties that will be coming together to perform at this event," said Straz employee Alice Santana.

Karlee Hayes and her friends look forward to the celebration. I like performing in front of people. More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Tampa_softball_team_headed_to_World_Seri_0_7546160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Tampa_softball_team_headed_to_World_Seri_0_7546160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Tampa_softball_team_headed_to_World_Seri_0_7546160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Tampa_softball_team_headed_to_World_Seri_0_7546160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Tampa_softball_team_headed_to_World_Seri_0_7546160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The South Tampa All-Stars girls’ softball team plays with consistency and precision. The girls just won the Southeast Region in Sailsbury, North Carolina and are now heading to Kirkland, Washington to the World Series for their first time. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Tampa softball team headed to World Series</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The South Tampa All-Stars girls’ softball team plays with consistency and precision. The girls just won the Southeast Region in Sailsbury, North Carolina and are now heading to Kirkland, Washington to the World Series for their first time. </p><p>“I like playing the game and having fun with my teammates and being competitive,” said South Tampa All-Star Lindsey Chadwick. </p><p>“I’ve coached a lot of softball, these girls are the best,” explained manager Lonis Chadwick. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/organization-helps-families-achieve-normalcy-at-home" title="Organization helps families achieve normalcy at home" data-articleId="419612825" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Organization_helps_families_with_furnitu_0_7540666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Organization_helps_families_with_furnitu_0_7540666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Organization_helps_families_with_furnitu_0_7540666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Organization_helps_families_with_furnitu_0_7540666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Organization_helps_families_with_furnitu_0_7540666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pam Stamey and her crew of volunteers are providing free furniture for struggling families who can’t afford to furnish their homes. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Organization helps families achieve normalcy at home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pam Stamey and her crew of volunteers are providing free furniture for struggling families who can’t afford to furnish their homes. </p><p>“So many families here sleep on the floor and it’s shocking that could ever happen in our country,” said Stamey, founder of Home Makers of Hope. </p><p>Stamey started Home Makers of Hope, a faith-based group providing home goods for families in need, 11 years ago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/swimming-coach-lauded-for-lifetime-of-helping-young-athletes" title="Swimming coach lauded for lifetime of helping young athletes" data-articleId="418950114" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Swim_coach_passes_on_wisdom_0_7532896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Swim_coach_passes_on_wisdom_0_7532896_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Swim_coach_passes_on_wisdom_0_7532896_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Swim_coach_passes_on_wisdom_0_7532896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Swim_coach_passes_on_wisdom_0_7532896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Coach Randy Reese was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2005.  He’s a tough and caring coach that has made a big impact in the lives of his athletes." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Swimming coach lauded for lifetime of helping young athletes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For Randy Reese, Swimming coach lauded for lifetime of helping young athletes 