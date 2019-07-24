< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<!-- begin: STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419994499" data-article-version="1.0">South Tampa softball team headed to World Series</h1>
</header> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419994499.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/south-tampa-softball-team-headed-to-world-series">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-419994499"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:13PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> 24 2019 07:13PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/south-tampa-softball-team-headed-to-world-series">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-419994499"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:13PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> id="relatedHeadlines-419994499" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The South Tampa All-Stars girls’ softball team plays with consistency and precision. They have scored more than 100 runs while only giving up nine.</p><p>“We have good pitching, catching, good defense, and we hit the ball pretty good too,” Coach Chadwick said. </p><p>Cassidy Lund is 15 and has been playing softball since she was 4. “My brother played baseball and I didn’t like that he could do anything better than me. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/_Transformation__is_changing_lives_0_7543058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/_Transformation__is_changing_lives_0_7543058_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/_Transformation__is_changing_lives_0_7543058_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/_Transformation__is_changing_lives_0_7543058_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/_Transformation__is_changing_lives_0_7543058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Members of the Pyramid advanced chorus sing with excitement and joy. Pyramid is an art training program designed to help improve the quality of life for adults with disabilities. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Celebration of performing arts transforms lives of adults with disabilities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 12:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Members of the Pyramid advanced chorus sing with excitement and joy. Pyramid is an art training program designed to help improve the quality of life for adults with disabilities. </p><p>“I enjoy music more than anything,” said Karlee Hayes, a singer in the group. “Music is my favorite thing, always love it and probably always will.” </p><p>The group is taking part in the first-ever performing arts celebration for those with disabilities. The event is put on to honor the 29th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/organization-helps-families-achieve-normalcy-at-home" title="Organization helps families achieve normalcy at home" data-articleId="419612825" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Organization_helps_families_with_furnitu_0_7540666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Organization_helps_families_with_furnitu_0_7540666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Organization_helps_families_with_furnitu_0_7540666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Organization_helps_families_with_furnitu_0_7540666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/Organization_helps_families_with_furnitu_0_7540666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pam Stamey and her crew of volunteers are providing free furniture for struggling families who can’t afford to furnish their homes. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Organization helps families achieve normalcy at home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pam Stamey and her crew of volunteers are providing free furniture for struggling families who can’t afford to furnish their homes. </p><p>“So many families here sleep on the floor and it’s shocking that could ever happen in our country,” said Stamey, founder of Home Makers of Hope. </p><p>Stamey started Home Makers of Hope, a faith-based group providing home goods for families in need, 11 years ago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/swimming-coach-lauded-for-lifetime-of-helping-young-athletes" title="Swimming coach lauded for lifetime of helping young athletes" data-articleId="418950114" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Swim_coach_passes_on_wisdom_0_7532896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Swim_coach_passes_on_wisdom_0_7532896_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Swim_coach_passes_on_wisdom_0_7532896_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Swim_coach_passes_on_wisdom_0_7532896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Swim_coach_passes_on_wisdom_0_7532896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Coach Randy Reese was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2005.  He’s a tough and caring coach that has made a big impact in the lives of his athletes." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Swimming coach lauded for lifetime of helping young athletes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For Randy Reese, water has always been a part of life. </p><p>"Always been around the water,” he recalled. “My dad liked it."</p><p>Coach Reese was such a good swimmer growing up that he accepted an athletic scholarship to FSU. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> href="/consumer/leaving-bad-online-review-could-get-you-sued"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_7546798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="You_could_be_sued_for_bad_online_reviews_1_20190725031026"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Leaving bad online review could get you sued</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-assault-robbery-suspect-used-letgo-app-to-lure-victims"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/Man_beaten_when_he_showed_up_for_online__1_7546918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_beaten_when_he_showed_up_for_online__1_20190725022038"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Assault, robbery suspect used LetGo app to lure victims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/secret-art-hiding-on-dry-sidewalks-in-clearwater"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/24/SETUP-CLEARWATER%20RAIN%20PAINT%2011%20_WTVT74cf_146.mxf.00_00_19_57.Still003_1564022058355.jpg_7547097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SETUP-CLEARWATER RAIN PAINT 11 _WTVT74cf_146.mxf.00_00_19_57.Still003_1564022058355.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> 