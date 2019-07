- The South Tampa All-Stars girls’ softball team plays with consistency and precision. The girls just won the Southeast Region in Sailsbury, North Carolina and are now heading to Kirkland, Washington to the World Series for their first time.

“I like playing the game and having fun with my teammates and being competitive,” said South Tampa All-Star Lindsey Chadwick.

“I’ve coached a lot of softball, these girls are the best,” explained manager Lonis Chadwick.

“We’ve been working for it like maybe 10 years,” said player Cassidy Lund. “So, we put a lot of work into this.”

“When you're little, you see all those older teams going to the World Series,” added teammate Jocelyn Campo. “I never thought I would be one.”

Continue reading below

The team has nine wins and has yet to lose. They have scored more than 100 runs while only giving up nine.

“We have good pitching, catching, good defense, and we hit the ball pretty good too,” Coach Chadwick said.

Cassidy Lund is 15 and has been playing softball since she was 4. “My brother played baseball and I didn’t like that he could do anything better than me. So, I just tried it out.”

The close-knit group has played together for years, and they have an important goal in mind.

“Winning is one, but two, is have a lot of fun,” added Lindsey Chadwick.

These girls are proof that with hard work and determination you can accomplish any goal.

The team will be leaving Thursday to go play in the World Series.