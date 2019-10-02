< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/fhp-trooper-honored-after-fatal-crash">FHP trooper killed in crash to be laid to rest Thursday</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/young-girl-s-patriotic-mission-is-to-make-sure-no-armed-forces-members-are-left-behind"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Young girl's patriotic mission is to make sure no Armed Forces members are left behind"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/young-girl-s-patriotic-mission-is-to-make-sure-no-armed-forces-members-are-left-behind">Young girl's patriotic mission is to make sure no Armed Forces members are left behind</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/wtvt-archive/decades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/wtvt-archive/decades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight">Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/costco-homegoods-and-lowes-among-major-retailers-closed-on-thanksgiving-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Major_retails_chains_to_be_closed_on_Tha_0_7685740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Costco, HomeGoods and Lowe's among major retailers closed on Thanksgiving 2019"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/costco-homegoods-and-lowes-among-major-retailers-closed-on-thanksgiving-2019">Costco, HomeGoods and Lowe's among major retailers closed on Thanksgiving 2019</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/fhp-trooper-honored-after-fatal-crash">FHP trooper killed in crash to be laid to rest Thursday</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/young-girl-s-patriotic-mission-is-to-make-sure-no-armed-forces-members-are-left-behind">Young girl's patriotic mission is to make sure no Armed Forces members are left behind</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/wtvt-archive/decades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight">Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/costco-homegoods-and-lowes-among-major-retailers-closed-on-thanksgiving-2019">Costco, HomeGoods and Lowe's among major retailers closed on Thanksgiving 2019</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/recipes/recipe-hollywood-salmon">Recipe: Hollywood salmon</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/thousands-of-monarch-butterflies-migrate-from-colorado-to-mexico-in-3-000-mile-journey">Thousands of monarch butterflies migrate from Colorado to Mexico in 3,000 mile journey</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> Students learn CPR during culinary class

By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News

Posted Oct 02 2019 06:10PM EDT
Video Posted Oct 02 2019 08:54PM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 09:03PM EDT WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (FOX 13) - A Winter Haven culinary teacher is cooking up a very important, potentially life-saving lesson for her students. Betsy Zinsmeister's culinary class at Winter Haven High School is learning CPR.

Zinsmeister included CPR in her curriculum after an incident in 2013.

Winter Haven Police Inspector Charles Bolton went to interview Besty at her home because she was a witness in a criminal case.

"He was talking to me and while he was interviewing me, I went down and had a cardiac arrest," said Zinsmeister. b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431081133").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431081133").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-431081133" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431081133-431098219"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Students_learn_CPR_during_culinary_class_1_7685130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Students_learn_CPR_during_culinary_class_1_7685130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Students_learn_CPR_during_culinary_class_1_7685130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Students_learn_CPR_during_culinary_class_1_7685130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Students_learn_CPR_during_culinary_class_1_7685130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431081133-431098219" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Inspector Charles Bolton recalled, "I looked up at her and I realize that she was slumped over and she started making a snoring sound."

He immediately started CPR.

"Thankfully, in her particular case, I was there with her and was able to witness it happen. I was there to be able to provide aid to her pretty quick," Bolton said.

Now, Bolton and Lt. I was there to be able to provide aid to her pretty quick," Bolton said.</p><p>Now, Bolton and Lt. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"What's Right with Tampa Bay" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401447" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/random-acts-of-flowers-bring-smiles-to-bay-area-patients" title="Random Acts of Flowers bring smiles to Bay Area patients" data-articleId="430947613" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Random_Acts_of_Flowers_bring_smiles_to_p_0_7683375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Random_Acts_of_Flowers_bring_smiles_to_p_0_7683375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Random_Acts_of_Flowers_bring_smiles_to_p_0_7683375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Random_Acts_of_Flowers_bring_smiles_to_p_0_7683375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Random_Acts_of_Flowers_bring_smiles_to_p_0_7683375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Random Acts of Flowers brings smiles to hospital patients around the country. In Tampa, they've made some special arrangements to brighten people's days." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Random Acts of Flowers bring smiles to Bay Area patients</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 07:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Random Acts of Flowers brings smiles to hospital patients around the country. In Tampa, they've made some special arrangements to brighten people's days.</p><p>They take flowers that were discarded, but still have plenty of life, to hospitals and others who could use a lift in spirits.</p><p>"How can you not smile when you have a beautiful bouquet of flowers come into your room?" asked Random Acts of Flowers Executive Director Janette Donogue. "We just light up the room, brightens the day and it just makes everybody happy."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/friends-honor-hispanic-heritage-through-volunteerism" title="Friends honor Hispanic heritage through volunteerism" data-articleId="430828922" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Friends_honor_Hispanic_heritage_through__0_7681788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Friends_honor_Hispanic_heritage_through__0_7681788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Friends_honor_Hispanic_heritage_through__0_7681788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Friends_honor_Hispanic_heritage_through__0_7681788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Friends_honor_Hispanic_heritage_through__0_7681788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As we honor Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting the story of two friends who work together to improve their community." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Friends honor Hispanic heritage through volunteerism</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 30 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As we honor Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting the story of two friends who work together to improve their community.</p><p>Odette Figueruelo and Aileen Rodriguez take great pride in showing off their Hispanic culture.</p><p>Rodriguez is the president of Hispanic Heritage, Inc. and Figueruelo is the vice president. Together, they lead the charge for promoting volunteerism and good works in the Bay Area Hispanic community. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/clearwater-for-youth-scholarship-program-makes-education-dreams-come-true" title="Clearwater For Youth scholarship program makes education dreams come true" data-articleId="430442654" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_2_7677760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_2_7677760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_2_7677760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_2_7677760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_2_7677760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SPC freshman Ashley Holsten said she would not be able to continue her own education without the help of the scholarship she received from the Clearwater For Youth scholarship program." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clearwater For Youth scholarship program makes education dreams come true</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 09:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 10:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With the help of funds from the Clearwater For Youth scholarship program, Ashley Holsten is walking through the door to success at St. Petersburg College.</p><p>She wants to be an elementary school teacher so she can instill in children what she already knows: education is important.</p><p>The SPC freshman said she would not be able to continue her own education without the help of the scholarship she received from CFY.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/fhp-trooper-honored-after-fatal-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20killed_1569592916769.png_7678233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="trooper killed_1569592916769.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FHP trooper killed in crash to be laid to rest Thursday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/young-girl-s-patriotic-mission-is-to-make-sure-no-armed-forces-members-are-left-behind"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="operation military matters_1570115496028.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Young girl's patriotic mission is to make sure no Armed Forces members are left behind</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/wtvt-archive/decades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/costco-homegoods-and-lowes-among-major-retailers-closed-on-thanksgiving-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Major_retails_chains_to_be_closed_on_Tha_0_7685740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Major_retails_chains_to_be_closed_on_Tha_0_20191003133731-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Costco, HomeGoods and Lowe's among major retailers closed on Thanksgiving 2019</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a 