- School buses arriving at Sandy Lane Elementary in Clearwater usually carry students.

Recently, one pulled to deliver donated school supplies to the kids.

FOX 13 viewers stuffed the bus with donations during school supply drives with the Pinellas and Hillsborough Education Foundations.

"It's the community coming together to support public education and for that, I'm exceedingly grateful," said Dr. Michael Grego, superintendent of Pinellas County Schools.

Camden King, 9, was excited about his shark book bag.

"Getting a book bag for free is actually saving a lot of money off of school supplies," said King.

"This kind of thing takes the pressure off of families off of students to say we have the tools we need and just come on and do your best and we're going to soar," said Jeffrey Moss, the principal of Sandy Lane Elementary.

Teachers benefit from the donations, too.

"That's actually really good for them because if they actually have to buy things for their classroom and for the students so that will help them save money for the supplies they need," said King.

The students and teachers are grateful for the community's generosity.

"To FOX 13 viewers, thank you so much for being part of a wonderful community in Pinellas County," said Dr. Grego.

"Thank you for the supplies and thank you for helping us become a great school," said King.

The Pinellas County Education Foundation could use school supply donations year-round. For more information, visit https://www.pinellaseducation.org/.