- Selena Schulz's book "Squeaky Surprise" has special meaning.

"I decided to write the books because I think they are going to make an impact on kids so that they will be inspired to chance the community around them," Selena explained.

She's only 13 years old, but Selena has already written and published three books.

"The first one is called "Cici's Amazing Birthday" and this is about adopting dogs. The second one is called "Perfect Friends Forever." It's about fostering cats and working with your friends. And the third one is called "Squeaky Surprise." It's my more recent one. It's about how you can get more than dogs and cats at the shelter," Selena said.

She wrote the books to raise money for her non-profit, A Bed. A Buck. A Buddy.

Selena went to an animal shelter when she was 7 and saw that there were no beds for the animals.

"I saw how pleasant of a life my animals at home had and I felt that it wasn't right that the animals in the shelter weren't getting that same comfort and love," Selena said.

Selena hopes to inspire her generation into activism in communities, one book at a time.

Selena sells her books for $10. She's raised more than $5,000 in five years to help animal shelters in the U.S. and Canada.

"There's always something you can do," she added. "You can write a book, you can raise awareness, you can just spread the work. There's always something that you can do to change what you don't like around you."

LINK: http://www.abedabuckabuddy.com/