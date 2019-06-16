< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Woman who suffered 13 miscarriages in 10 years celebrates 'miracle' baby portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Woman who suffered 13 miscarriages in 10 years celebrates 'miracle' baby
Posted Jun 16 2019 05:46PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Woman who suffered 13 miscarriages in 10 years celebrates 'miracle' baby&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/woman-who-suffered-13-miscarriages-in-10-years-celebrates-miracle-baby" data-title="Woman who suffered 13 miscarriages in 10 years celebrates 'miracle' baby" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/woman-who-suffered-13-miscarriages-in-10-years-celebrates-miracle-baby" addthis:title="Woman who suffered 13 miscarriages in 10 years celebrates 'miracle' baby"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412988727.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412988727");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS
Ivy was born to parents Laura and Dave after they had suffered 13 miscarriages. (SWNS) Ivy was born to parents Laura and Dave after they had suffered 13 miscarriages. (SWNS) Ivy was born to parents Laura and Dave after they had suffered 13 miscarriages. (SWNS) Despite weighing under 2 pounds at birth, Laura said she knew her daughter, pictured with Professor Quenby, was a fighter. (SWNS) Despite weighing under 2 pounds at birth, Laura said she knew her daughter, pictured with Professor Quenby, was a fighter. (SWNS) (FOX NEWS) - A woman who suffered 13 miscarriages in 10 years finally had her miracle baby after taking steroids to strengthen her womb.

Laura Worsley, 35, lost every baby she conceived, with many pregnancies lasting just a few weeks. But she never gave up hope of realizing her dream of having a child with husband Dave, 48.</p><p>The couple suffered their first heartbreak when Worsley miscarried in 2008. She then suffered three more miscarriages in the next two years and doctors referred to an innovative medical research team.</p><p>Under the expert care of Professor Siobhan Quenby and the Biomedical Research Unit at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW), she took part in "world-leading" miscarriage research.</p><p>Quenby discovered that Worsley had Antiphospholipid Syndrome, also known as "sticky blood syndrome," which can cause recurring miscarriages.</p> <div id='continue-text-412988727' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-412988727' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412988727' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412988727', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412988727'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>During their work with the unit, Worsley also lost two boys, named Leo and Graceson at 17 weeks and 20 weeks.</p><p>Leo's placenta was tested and results showed Worsley also had a second condition, Chronic Histiocytic Intervillositis (CHI), which causes the body to reject the pregnancy.</p><p>She took steroids to strengthen the lining of her womb and she conceived naturally for the 14th time last March.</p><p>Worsley was given drugs to stop her blood clotting and she finally went into labor at 30 weeks.</p><p>Surgeons performed an emergency cesarean section on Sept. 12 last year, and baby Ivy was born prematurely weighing just 1 pound, 7 ounces.</p><p>Ivy was placed in a neonatal incubator in intensive care but after 11 weeks until she was strong enough to be taken home.</p><p>"Even now, nine months on, I can't believe she's actually mine," Worsley, of Kenilworth, Warwickshire, said. "I cannot thank the research and the maternity teams at University Hospital enough, they have helped me to have the baby I always dreamt of. It feels like all of my Christmases have come at once. It's so important to be able to make a difference for anyone else going through what I went through."</p><p>"Through my story, I want to give others the hope and strength to carry on even when things seem impossible," she said. "[While suffering the miscarriages], we were told a high dose of folic acid might sort it, but it didn't. We took part in trials, did all the tests and tried different medications, hoping something would work. I don't know how I coped, to be honest. Dave stayed strong for me but when we lost the boys, he really struggled with that."</p><p>"It was all I lived for - I lost years of my life. I just thought, if I can't have a baby I don't see a point in my life," she said. "[The CHI] was causing my placenta to die in places. I wasn't sure I wanted to try again. But Professor Quenby said she had helped women with this successfully. I thought if there's that one bit of hope, I had to try again. I spoke to Dave about it and he felt the same."</p><p>"I told myself, this is the last time I'm doing this," Worsley said. "We didn't really tell anyone [about the 14th pregnancy]. It was the hardest thing to keep in but the hardest thing to share. I just kept thinking if we tell people, we're going to jinx it. My husband saw Ivy first. He showed me a photo of her when I woke up."</p><p>"I just thought, she's a fighter. She just kept going forward all the time, she never went back," she said. "I look at her and think 'miracles do happen.' I'd read about other people's miracles, and now I've got mine."</p><p>"The steroids do have side effects. But we both decided it was worth one more go," Quenby said. "I was delighted [Ivy] was here but I just couldn't bear to see her until I knew she was OK. I'd ask the nurses to go and see her for me but I was too scared. Laura's case is benefiting people across the world. Father drowns saving child who fell from bridge in Minnesota
Posted Jun 16 2019 12:16PM EDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 05:31PM EDT

A man drowned Saturday evening after his 3-year-old child reportedly fell from a bridge into the water in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:22 p.m., officials received a report of a possible drowning at Long Bridge at Dead Shot Bay. When they arrived, they were told a 3-year-old child fell from the bridge into the water.

The child's father then jumped into the water to help. Authorities say the father began to struggle while keeping the child above water. Bystanders went into the water and brought the child to shore, but the man never resurfaced. Bystanders went into the water and brought the child to shore, but the man never resurfaced.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-arrested-for-pushing-elderly-golden-retriever-into-lake-to-drown" title="Woman arrested for pushing elderly Golden Retriever into lake to drown" data-articleId="412905245" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/nancy%20bucc_1560628822632.png_7402110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/nancy%20bucc_1560628822632.png_7402110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/nancy%20bucc_1560628822632.png_7402110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/nancy%20bucc_1560628822632.png_7402110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/nancy%20bucc_1560628822632.png_7402110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Woman arrested for pushing elderly Golden Retriever into lake to drown
Posted Jun 15 2019 04:00PM EDT
Updated Jun 15 2019 09:02PM EDT

A woman in New Hampshire has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly pushing a senior dog into a lake and letting it drown.

Nancy Bucciarelli, 66, was taken into custody on June 14. According to witnesses, Bucciarelli pushed the 11-year-old Golden Retriever into Naticook Lake on June 8. As the dog struggled to stay above water, witnesses said she made no attempt to help the dog.

Witnesses also said the dog appeared to be an older dog and was winded as it walked around prior to being pushed into the lake. As the dog struggled to stay above water, witnesses said she made no attempt to help the dog.</p><p>Witnesses also said the dog appeared to be an older dog and was winded as it walked around prior to being pushed into the lake.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/machete-wielding-11-year-old-foils-north-carolina-home-invasion" title="Machete-wielding 11-year-old foils North Carolina home invasion" data-articleId="412881560" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Machete-wielding 11-year-old foils North Carolina home invasion
Posted Jun 15 2019 11:26AM EDT
Updated Jun 15 2019 04:55PM EDT

An 11-year-old boy in North Carolina struck an intruder in the back of the head with a machete to foil a home invasion on Friday, according to reports.

The boy, who was home alone, answered a knock on the front door and saw a woman standing there. Simultaneously, a man broke into the home through a window and used the homeowner's pellet gun to force the child into a bedroom closet.

The boy escaped the closet and grabbed a machete, using it to strike the man in the head. 