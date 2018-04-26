Buccaneers select defensive tackle Vita Vea in first round

Posted: Apr 26 2018 09:22PM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 27 2018 05:19AM EDT

Updated: Apr 27 2018 05:22AM EDT

TAMPA (AP) - Tampa Bay has plugged a major hole in its defensive line with nose tackle Vita Vea.

The Buccaneers had traded down from seventh to 12th - Buffalo grabbed Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen in that deal - and found a 6-foot-4, 345-pound man-mountain adept at stopping the run. At Washington, he often occupied or even overpowered more than one blocker.

He'll team with Tampa's longtime defensive tackle, Gerald McCoy, in an attempt to improve a defense that ranked last in the league in 2017.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Buccaneers select defensive tackle Vita Vea in first round
  • Buccaneers armed with 3 picks in second round of NFL draft
  • Record crowd at Raymond James Stadium to watch Bucs draft
  • NFL Draft: Buccaneers seek more help for QB Winston
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers release 2018 schedule
  • Bucs' Jason Licht: Kendell Beckwith injured in car accident
  • Winston, Jackson, looking to build connection
  • Retired Buc hits the road with a van and his dog
  • Jameis Winston unveils 'dream room' at elementary school
  • Bucs reflect on their offseason at NFL owners meetings