Buccaneers select defensive tackle Vita Vea in first round

- Tampa Bay has plugged a major hole in its defensive line with nose tackle Vita Vea.

The Buccaneers had traded down from seventh to 12th - Buffalo grabbed Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen in that deal - and found a 6-foot-4, 345-pound man-mountain adept at stopping the run. At Washington, he often occupied or even overpowered more than one blocker.

The Bucs Pick is in at #12 #NFLDraft DT Vita Vea, just like 1995 when Bucs grabbed Sapp. Hopefully he turns out to be that kind of player. pic.twitter.com/VjSVfTF19D — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) April 27, 2018

He'll team with Tampa's longtime defensive tackle, Gerald McCoy, in an attempt to improve a defense that ranked last in the league in 2017.