- Gerald McCoy’s time as a Buccaneer is over, at least for now. However, the face of the franchise for nine seasons announced Wednesday on Instagram, “I am a Buccaneer forever and I will be back. I will retire as a Buc.”

McCoy, who is a superhero super fan, fittingly started and ended his 2-minute goodbye video using the Batman soundtrack.

“I know this is supposed to be some emotional video. Some long extended ‘thank you.’ But from me to, starting with the Glazer Family, you guys changed my life forever making me a Buccaneer.”

The six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle took the video from inside a car, donning a hoodie, and sweating from, presumably, a workout. He took time to thank both supporters and critics who motivated him throughout nearly a decade in pewter and red.

“To all the fans, one’s that loved me, one’s who hated me. All the writers and everybody who’s a part of Tampa, the ones who wrote bad about me, the ones who wrote good about me.” McCoy said, “I just thank you guys. You guys made me who I am. So I love everybody.”

He leaves a legacy both on the field and in the community through his charity work that will always be remembered. At some point, McCoy will likely join the Bucs’ Ring of Honor.

McCoy ended his video by saying, “but for now…”

One can assume he means he’s headed to a team he feels can win a Super Bowl.