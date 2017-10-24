Jameis Winston launches 'Dream Forever Foundation'

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Oct 24 2017 11:30AM EDT

Video Posted: Oct 24 2017 10:43AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The Buccaneers traded their pads for tuxes on Monday to help quarterback Jameis Winston raise money for kids.

Over at TPepin's Hospitality Centre, the Bucs and 200 guests came out for an evening Winston called his "Night to Achieve Dreams."  Funds raised go toward his Dream Forever Foundation, helping Title I schools build technology centers known as 'dream rooms.’

“Just trying to expand the mind.  Giving these kids the opportunity to be more creative,” Winston told FOX 13’s Scott Smith.  “This is my first fundraising event, giving back to these kids, being a positive influence in the community. I’m excited.”

Winston matched the money raised at the auction, up to $50,000. He said it was humbling to be able to get together for something more than a game.

“There are things that are bigger than football,” he added.  “This, for me, is more important than football right now, being able to affect the financially disadvantaged use by empowering them with technology in these new maker-space rooms, man, it’s a sight.  I’m so excited we can finally kick things off.”
 

