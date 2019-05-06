< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story405273757" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405273757" data-article-version="1.0">Jameis Winston's 'bossy' leadership style surprising to new coaching staff</h1>
</header> div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
ul id="social-share-405273757" class="social-share">
li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Jameis Winston's 'bossy' leadership style surprising to new coaching staff&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/jameis-winston-s-bossy-leadership-style-surprising-to-new-coaching-staff" data-title="Jameis Winston's 'bossy' leadership style surprising to new coaching staff" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers/jameis-winston-s-bossy-leadership-style-surprising-to-new-coaching-staff" addthis:title="Jameis Winston's 'bossy' leadership style surprising to new coaching staff"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405273757");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error 06 2019 06:13PM b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-405273757").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-405273757").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-405273757" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405273757-405273794"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-JAMEIS%20WORK%20ETHIC_WTVTa6f2_146.mxf.00_00_56_09.Still001_1557175906271.jpg_7225914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-JAMEIS%20WORK%20ETHIC_WTVTa6f2_146.mxf.00_00_56_09.Still001_1557175906271.jpg_7225914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-JAMEIS%20WORK%20ETHIC_WTVTa6f2_146.mxf.00_00_56_09.Still001_1557175906271.jpg_7225914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-JAMEIS%20WORK%20ETHIC_WTVTa6f2_146.mxf.00_00_56_09.Still001_1557175906271.jpg_7225914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-JAMEIS%20WORK%20ETHIC_WTVTa6f2_146.mxf.00_00_56_09.Still001_1557175906271.jpg_7225914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405273757-405273794" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-JAMEIS%20WORK%20ETHIC_WTVTa6f2_146.mxf.00_00_56_09.Still001_1557175906271.jpg_7225914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-JAMEIS%20WORK%20ETHIC_WTVTa6f2_146.mxf.00_00_56_09.Still001_1557175906271.jpg_7225914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-JAMEIS%20WORK%20ETHIC_WTVTa6f2_146.mxf.00_00_56_09.Still001_1557175906271.jpg_7225914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-JAMEIS%20WORK%20ETHIC_WTVTa6f2_146.mxf.00_00_56_09.Still001_1557175906271.jpg_7225914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/P-JAMEIS%20WORK%20ETHIC_WTVTa6f2_146.mxf.00_00_56_09.Still001_1557175906271.jpg_7225914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Jameis Winston is taking charge in a way that caught the Buccaneers' new coaching staff a little off guard, but they like it.</p><p>"[He is a] good leader," said Bucs Assistant Head Coach Harold Goodwin. "Very bossy leader. We had a deal last week where he basically let everyone in the huddle know, ‘I’m in charge.’ He came to me after practice and apologized and I was like, 'Bro, I thoroughly enjoyed watching that.’ He told the guys, ‘This is my huddle, everybody shut the hell up. Listen to what I say.’ I was like, 'OK, I like that. We’re going to be alright with him. You guys don’t worry about him.'”</p><p>His blindside protection, Donovan Smith says this is nothing new. Outsiders just don't get to see it.</p><p>"Bossy leader, if that's the word you want to go with. That's the way to go," Smith told FOX 13's Kevin O'Donnell. "He's a great leader. I'd just like to say he's taking control of the huddle. He's the enforcer. When you come in there, center sets the huddle, the enforcer comes in and if someone's not whatever. It's like, 'Pay attention.'"</p><p>Organized Team Activities (OTA) are not all about installing their ways. I don’t care what the answer is, just give me honesty,'" said Bucs Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich. "Because once I know how he’s winding and how he thinks I can begin to call plays for him... It helps me learn him and the more I can learn Jameis the better I can call plays for him."</p><p>The first thing the new staff has seen from Jameis is that he's always at One Buc Place. That's not always a productive thing.</p><p>"Sometimes I’ve got to tell them, ‘You’ve got to get out of here.’ That’s how much he’s putting in and I appreciate that as a coach, but there is a balance to it,” said Leftwich.</p><p>New Bucs Quarterback Coach Clyde Christensen has seen the downside of working too much.</p><p>"There’s been times we worked with a couple of workaholic quarterbacks," said Christensen. "There’s just a point where you have to get away from this thing. It’s a pressure-packed position that fatigues you and, come week 20 of the season, or week 21 for the playoffs, one of the keys is being fresh, being fresh mentally and physically. Leftwich will be calling the plays for Jameis Winston. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs coach sees game through player's eyes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Tewksbury, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 08:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 08:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Once a quarterback, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich is now a mentor to the Buccaneers franchise's quarterback.</p><p>Leftwich will be calling the plays for Jameis Winston. </p><p>Ten years ago, Leftwich began the 2009 season as the Bucs' starting quarterback under first-year coach, Raheem Morris.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/bucs-pierre-paul-released-from-hospital-after-crash" title="Bucs' Pierre-Paul released from hospital after crash" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20JASON%20PIERRE%20PAUL_1556877143466.jpg_7214895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20JASON%20PIERRE%20PAUL_1556877143466.jpg_7214895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20JASON%20PIERRE%20PAUL_1556877143466.jpg_7214895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20JASON%20PIERRE%20PAUL_1556877143466.jpg_7214895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/03/GETTY%20JASON%20PIERRE%20PAUL_1556877143466.jpg_7214895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24: Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium on August 24, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bucs' Pierre-Paul released from hospital after crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 05:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has been released from the hospital after a single-car crash in South Florida.</p><p>In a statement, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said the crash occurred Thursday morning.</p><p>The two-time Pro Bowler was not cited. Licht says the team's immediate concern is for the safety of Pierre-Paul and his passenger. The team did not release further details about the crash.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/buccaneers/vincent-testaverde-jr-hopes-to-score-his-own-buccaneers-jersey" title="Vincent Testaverde Jr. hopes to score his own Buccaneers jersey" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/Testaverde_tries_for_his_own_Bucs_jersey_2_7208407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/Testaverde_tries_for_his_own_Bucs_jersey_2_7208407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/Testaverde_tries_for_his_own_Bucs_jersey_2_7208407_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/Testaverde_tries_for_his_own_Bucs_jersey_2_7208407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/Testaverde_tries_for_his_own_Bucs_jersey_2_7208407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A lot of pro players that come to Tampa Bay end up making the Bay Area their permanent homes, where they raise their families. For the first time, next week, two sons of Buccaneers will get their shot to make the team their dads starred for." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vincent Testaverde Jr. hopes to score his own Buccaneers jersey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 01 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A lot of pro players that come to Tampa Bay end up making the Bay Area their permanent homes, where they raise their families. For the first time, next week, two sons of Buccaneers will get their shot to make the team their dads starred for.</p><p>Clemson linebacker J.D. Davis is the son of Jeff Davis. And then there’s the son of the Bucs’ number-one pick in 1987, Vincent Testaverde Jr., who's looking to earn his own Bucs jersey.</p><p>"I'm excited and ready to go,” the younger Testaverde told FOX 13's Kevin O'Donnell. 