- There are three offensive players who have caught the eye of Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians during this offseason. Two are veterans. The third is rookie Scotty Miller.

At 5-foot-9, Miller doesn't physically stand out among his position group, but his play has elevated him to working with the starters at minicamp.

“Scotty’s been phenomenal," said Jameis Winston. "Very, very quick and fast. When you lose a guy like Adam Humphries, it’s hard to fill that role, but Scotty’s doing everything he can to fill that spot.”

"It's been great getting to work with Jamies and the 1s," said Miller. "It's awesome playing with such great competitors, guys that I can learn a lot from."

Only one Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) school offered him a scholarship and, until his 40 yard dash time at Pro Day, there were questions about whether he would be drafted at all.

The Bucs, however, love is 4.3 speed and his production. Miller finished in the top 20 in the nation in yards last season. He comes to Tampa with a chip on his shoulder and a lot of swagger.

"I'm a really confident guy," said Miller. "I like to bring swagger to the field and I'm going to be bringing big explosive plays for the Buccaneers hopefully this season."

When Scotty Miller was first drafted, there were instant comparisons to Adam Humphries, but Bruce Arians was quick to point out: With his kind of speed, you are not going to see him inside in the slot position too often. He's more of a DeSean Jackson type of player.

"Everyone thought I was the typical slot receiver in the NFL," said Miller. "I've actually been playing more on the outside. Mike [Evans] has been out with a hamstring deal, so I've been playing a little outside with him gone.

"He’s jumped out there and he’s made a play in every practice, whether it’s in the red zone [or] all the way down the field," said Arians. "We had a miscommunication today – had him deep. So yeah, he’s bringing speed, but he’s bringing a lot of compassion to this game.”

"In my mind, I'm going to make the team," said Miller. "If I said, 'Oh, I don't know,' I wouldn't make it. I have the confidence I will be on this team. I've got to put in the work and keep getting better every single day."

Miller is adjusting to the NFL level and admits being a smaller guy from a smaller school had him a little star struck when he arrived at team headquarters.

"I've been watching Jameis, Mike Evans on TV for years," said Miller. "Looking up to these guys and now walk into the locker room and see them sitting right there. Come get to work with them every single day it's surreal and an awesome opportunity. I'm very thankful for it."