- FSU linebacker Decalon Brooks has been raised with a pro pedigree. As he enters his third season with the Seminoles, we are starting to really see his father’s influence.

"I can't help myself but ask him how can I help. How can I be helped by you,” smiled proud papa Derrick Brooks.

Decalon is establishing himself as a leader on the field, and off. He’s on this year’s Wuerffel Trophy watch list for his outstanding community service.

"Decalon has really became that conduit and that spark plug for a lot of his teammates and leading efforts and serving their community,” said Derrick.

Derrick came to the Seminoles’ practice, along with Tony Dungy, to watch Decalon and also to speak to the Seminoles about being a part of a turnaround -- a turnaround in Tallahassee that Decalon has a big role in.

"There's no ceiling,” said Decalon. "The sky’s the limit. We're really going to accomplish big things this season."

When Decalon made his decision to go to Florida State, he made it very clear when wanted to make a name for himself with the Seminoles. But that hasn't stopped him from getting advice from his Hall of Fame father.

"Really just knowing the little, small details about a defense that you should know,” said Decalon. "That every linebacker should know."

"I enjoy watching him play, and have since he's played football,” said Derrick. "Doing it from the perspective of a parent. Now when he lets me in his world and asks for that advice from a linebacker, then I cross that line. And I go way overboard when I cross that line."