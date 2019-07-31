Vernon Hargreaves' first three seasons in the NFL have not lived up to expectations. The 11th-overall pick in the 2016 draft has just one career interception. Injuries have limited him to just 10 games over the last two seasons.

Hargreaves is healthy now, and he’s looking like the player they drafted out of the University of Florida.

“We're doing what we do best,” said Hargreaves. “It’s simple, we get to fly around and that’s what Coach [Todd ] Bowles wants us to do. Keep it simple, fly around and make plays.”