Vernon Hargreaves' first three seasons in the NFL have not lived up to expectations. The 11th-overall pick in the 2016 draft has just one career interception. Injuries have limited him to just 10 games over the last two seasons.
Hargreaves is healthy now, and he’s looking like the player they drafted out of the University of Florida.
“We're doing what we do best,” said Hargreaves. “It’s simple, we get to fly around and that’s what Coach [Todd ] Bowles wants us to do. Keep it simple, fly around and make plays.”
Manchester United, the British soccer club, owned by the Glazer family in Tampa, is the world's sixth most-valuable sports franchise according to a new ranking from Forbes.
ManU has a value of $3.81 billion and ranked No. 6 on the list. The Glazers also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which did not make the list this year. Last year, the team cracked the top 50 at No. 49 with a $1.975-billion value.
No Tampa Bay area teams ranked this year.
St. Petersburg City Council unanimously approved a four-year extension to the existing agreement with Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC last week. The Firestone Grand Prix will stay in St Petersburg for years to come.
The race will continue to flourish on the NTT IndyCar Series through at least 2024.
"We are thrilled that the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will continue on the downtown St. Petersburg waterfront and Albert Whitted Airport," said Kim Green, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg.