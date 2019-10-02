< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. State suspends Plant High School's football coach By Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports
Posted Oct 02 2019 12:07PM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 05:44PM EDT  02 2019 05:42PM By Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports
Posted Oct 02 2019 12:07PM EDT
Video Posted Oct 02 2019 05:42PM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 05:44PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-431037572" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - For 33 years, Plant High School head football coach Robert Weiner has been building a reputation as one of the most respected, winningest coaches, but one that also has made an equally strong impact in the community. He tries to put his students' and players' best interests first. </p><p>For the first time in his career, it's costing him. </p><p>Weiner has confirmed with FOX 13 Sports that he has been suspended by the Florida High School Athletic Association following a self-reported violation -- helping find housing for a teenager with family troubles.</p><p>The violation brings an automatic six-game suspension and a $5,000 fine for Coach Weiner, a $2,500 fine for the school, and a six-game suspension for Misty Winters, who is Plant's director of football operations, along with a $2,500 for her. </p><p>"You can tell me that I violated the details of rules that are in the FHSAA,” said Weiner. “That I didn't follow policy or protocol. But no one will ever be able to tell me that I didn't follow the spirit and philosophy of education and athletics."</p> <div id='continue-text-431037572' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431037572' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431037572' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431037572', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/high_school_sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/high_school_sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/high_school_sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/high_school_sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/high_school_sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431037572'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The violation stems around a student-athlete that initially lived in Plant's district, but didn't have a legal guardian to take care of him, which makes him ineligible to play sports. He was practicing with the team, but hadn't played for a winless Panthers football team.</p><p>"This clearly was not a situation where a coach was trying to recruit a player to get him to come play for him,” said Weiner. “This clearly is not that."</p><p>Weiner will begin serving the suspension this week when his Plant Panthers play Steinbrenner High School. </p><p>Meanwhile, he is denying culpability and has filed an appeal that will be heard next year by the FHSAA. Weiner is hoping that they will take into consideration this unique situation.</p><p>"Maybe that will come back in some common-sense ruling and understanding that this wasn't done right, but this was the reason that it was done,” added Weiner. 