- A choose-your-own-adventure style of an obstacle course race is coming to Raymond James Stadium.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Gronk Nation, formed by the Gronkowski brothers, are launching the event called Stadium Blitz on Oct. 12 in Buffalo, New York at New Era Field and in Tampa on Oct. 26. Additional cities will be announced soon.

Stadium Blitz is one of the only obstacle course races that allows participants to determine how hard they want to be tested, without intimidation or the threat of punishment, on a gamified course that is connected with RFID timing and point tracking, according to a news release.

Stadium Blitz participants will face three levels of obstacles, each increasing in difficulty but intermixed throughout the course. A racer who completes an obstacle is rewarded with points — the harder the obstacle, the bigger the point potential. The obstacles were created to test different areas of fitness, from strength to agility.

