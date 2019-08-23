It's opening night and Auburn is in town. For New Port Richey native Sabrina Wagner, game days are always special, as she gets to represent her hometown and home university.

"It doesn't really hit you until you're actually on the field," said Wagner, a defender and forward for the Bulls. "I feel like it's something that I thought about growing up and it's cool to actually be here doing it."

In her third year at USF, Wagner and her Bulls teammates want to kick it around for a little longer this season. They've made it to the NCAA tournament four of the last five seasons. In 2017 and 2018, they were ousted in the second round.