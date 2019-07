- Management with the Tampa Bay Rays met with the mayor of St. Petersburg for the first time since the team floated the idea of playing home games in two cities.

Owner Stu Sternberg spoke with Mayor Rick Kriseman for about 90 minutes at the city's old police headquarters, in use until renovations at City Hall are done.

"It was good to talk, it was nice to see the mayor and his crew and we had a nice conversation," Sternberg said afterward.

Sternberg did not ask for permission to negotiate with Montreal, even though he said afterward he was still very interested in the idea.

He said it was a good meeting and that he considered that in-and-of-itself an accomplishment. The reopening of talks has also put the other side of the bay back on notice.

Hillsborough's chance to negotiate expired in December, but Hillsborough's negotiators are hoping for another crack.

"We will see how things and the discussions go," Sternberg said.

The head of the Tampa side's business development effort, Ron Christaldi of Rays 2020, told FOX 13, "I believe all involved continue to think regionally."

After the meeting, the mayor didn't appear on camera. He has the power to allow the team to negotiate with either Montreal or Hillsborough County.

Kriseman's office said, "The meeting went well; to be continued."

It is unclear as to when their next meeting will be.