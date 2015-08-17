< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2015-08-17 Rays beat Blue Jays 8-3 data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409249545-8913337" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> By Associated Press
Posted May 27 2019 09:50PM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Tampa Bay's plan to use an opener was derailed by recent heavy bullpen use.</p><p>Yonny Chirinos showed that fill-in starters, even on a pitch count, can be an excellent replacement.</p><p>Chirinos was pulled after five no-hit innings and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Monday.</p><p>"It wasn't (hard) at all," Rays manager Kevin Cash said of taking Chirinos out. "We're going to prioritize the guy's health and be responsible with them."</p><p>Chirinos (6-1) made his 11th appearance and fifth start this season. He struck out seven and walked two during a 69-pitch outing, one short of his projected limit.</p><p>"I've always been most comfortable as a starter," Chirinos said through a translator. "But this team has confidence in me to come in the (reliever) role and I've just got to prepare accordingly."</p><p>Five Rays relievers completed a four-hitter.</p><p>Austin Meadows homered and drove in three runs for the Rays, who remain two games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees despite going a season-high 13 games over .500.</p><p>Aaron Sanchez (4-4) gave up one run and six hits before leaving after the third inning because of a problem on the fingernail on his right middle finger. The oft-injured right-hander left his start on May 17 in the fourth inning with a right middle finger blister.</p><p>"Hopefully it's nothing too serious," Sanchez said. "Obviously it affected me today. I couldn't really grip the ball, but I don't think it's going to be anything big."</p><p>Jonathan Davis hit his first major league homer that got the Blue Jays within 4-2 in the seventh.</p><p>Toronto, which has lost 19 of 26, also got a ninth-inning solo homer by Freddy Galvis.</p><p>Meadows, who had three hits, had an RBI single in the second and added a two-run homer during a four-run eighth. He has seven hits over his last two games.</p><p>Jacob Waguespack made his major league debut after replacing Sanchez and allowed Tommy Pham's RBI double and Ji-Man Choi's run-scoring single during a three-run fourth that made it 4-0.</p><p>Choi circled the bases on his hit after catcher Maile's attempt to throw him out trying to advance to second sailed into center field.</p><p>Waguespack allowed three runs, three hits and struck out seven in four innings. Plans to have him finish the game were shelved because of shoulder stiffness.</p><p>Charlie Montoyo, who was on Cash's coaching staff the previous four seasons, returned to Tropicana Field for the first time as Blue Jays manager.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Blue Jays: Rookie Cavan Biggio is among those impacted by a flu bug working its way around clubhouse and was the DH. 1B Justin Smoak is also ill.</p><p>Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow, 6-1 before straining his right forearm earlier this month, admits he was "frustrated" when moved from the 10- to 60-day IL Sunday. He resumed playing catch but now is not eligible to return until July 10. ... C Mike Zunino (strained left quadriceps) is nearing a rehab assignment. ... INF Joey Wendle (broken right wrist) is hitting off a tee and playing catch at 90 feet.</p><p>GOLD GLOVE</p><p>Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier took an extra-base hit away from Rowdy Tellez with a leaping catch into the wall in the fourth.</p><p>"Another day at the office," Cash said. "You get spoiled because if it stays in the park you think he's going to catch it."</p><p>MINOR MATTERS</p><p>Rays two-way prospect Brendan McKay is scheduled to make his first pitching start with Triple-A Durham Tuesday night. The lefty went 3-0, striking out 62 and walking nine, over 41 2/3 innings with Double-A Montgomery. As part of the team’s Memorial Day ceremonies, the Special Operations Command Rappel Team carried the flag, along with the game ball, down from the eaves of Tropi" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Special Ops team drops in to Rays game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 02:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Stars and Stripes got quite a ride before the Tampa Bay Rays game this afternoon. As part of the team’s Memorial Day ceremonies, the Special Operations Command Rappel Team carried the flag, along with the game ball, down from the eaves of Tropicana Field.</p><p>Fans applauded as the American flag and POW flag slowly lowered from the A-ring catwalk, 181 feet up. Other SOCOM team members were in shallow center field to catch the flag and ensure it did not hit the turf.</p><p>With the game ball safely delivered, Army Lt. General Richard Clark, SOCOM commander, tossed out the first pitch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/meadows-goes-4-for-4-with-leadoff-hr-rays-top-indians-6-3" title="Meadows goes 4 for 4 with leadoff HR, Rays top Indians 6-3" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-1151863552_1558910722990_7314938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-1151863552_1558910722990_7314938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-1151863552_1558910722990_7314938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-1151863552_1558910722990_7314938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-1151863552_1558910722990_7314938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meadows goes 4 for 4 with leadoff HR, Rays top Indians 6-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEVE HERRICK, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 06:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Austin Meadows led off the game with a home run and was 4 for 4 with three RBIs, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the reeling Cleveland Indians 6-3 on Sunday.</p><p>Tampa Bay (31-19) is a season-high 12 games over .500 after taking three of four in the series.</p><p>The Indians (26-26) fell to .500 for the first time since April 4, when they were 3-3. Cleveland has dropped six of seven and finished 4-7 on its longest homestand of the season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/morton-strikes-out-season-high-10-rays-beat-indians-6-2" title="Morton strikes out season-high 10, Rays beat Indians 6-2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/GettyImages-1151677289_1558838590094_7314235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/GettyImages-1151677289_1558838590094_7314235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/GettyImages-1151677289_1558838590094_7314235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/GettyImages-1151677289_1558838590094_7314235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/GettyImages-1151677289_1558838590094_7314235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Morton strikes out season-high 10, Rays beat Indians 6-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlie Morton struck out a season-high 10 and Ji-Man Choi and Tommy Pham hit two-run homers Saturday night, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in a game delayed for nearly three hours because of an incorrect weather forecast.</p><p>Morton (5-0) extended his unbeaten streak to a career-best 18 starts dating back to last August 17 with Houston, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. The right-hander has an 8-0 record with a 3.10 ERA in that stretch.</p><p>Choi's two-out, opposite-field shot to left gave the Rays a 3-1 lead in the fifth, while Pham extended it to 6-1 with a blast to center in the seventh. static-position" href="/news/local-news/23-years-later-widow-still-opposes-parole-for-husband-s-killer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h38m49s766_1558989586127_7316493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lolita Barthel" title="still-2019-05-27-16h38m49s766_1558989586127.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>23 years later, widow still opposes parole for husband's killer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/survivor-s-memories-of-uss-indianapolis-disaster-help-preserve-history"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Don%20Howison%20USS%20Indianapolis_1558989542663.jpg_7316549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Don Howison, USS Indianapolis" title="Don Howison USS Indianapolis_1558989542663.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Survivor's memories of USS Indianapolis disaster help preserve history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/service-never-stops-for-these-florida-national-cemetery-staffers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Service never stops for these Florida National Cemetery staffers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/girl-11-recovering-after-pygmy-rattlesnake-bite"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/pygmy-rattlesnake-bite-Abigail_1558986374301_7316366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pygmy-rattlesnake-bite-Abigail_1558986374301-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Girl, 11, recovering after pygmy rattlesnake bite</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/breast-milk-donation-sites-open-in-tampa-clearwater" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/P-BREAST%20MILK%20BANK%2010_WTVT1f86_146.mxf.00_00_35_31.Still001_1559007473756.jpg_7317141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/P-BREAST%20MILK%20BANK%2010_WTVT1f86_146.mxf.00_00_35_31.Still001_1559007473756.jpg_7317141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/P-BREAST%20MILK%20BANK%2010_WTVT1f86_146.mxf.00_00_35_31.Still001_1559007473756.jpg_7317141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/P-BREAST%20MILK%20BANK%2010_WTVT1f86_146.mxf.00_00_35_31.Still001_1559007473756.jpg_7317141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/P-BREAST%20MILK%20BANK%2010_WTVT1f86_146.mxf.00_00_35_31.Still001_1559007473756.jpg_7317141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Breast milk donation sites open in Tampa, Clearwater</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/recent-grads-who-died-in-peru-remembered-for-expansion-of-toy-donation-program" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Bradenton_teens_killed_in_Peru_0_7314996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Bradenton_teens_killed_in_Peru_0_7314996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Bradenton_teens_killed_in_Peru_0_7314996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Bradenton_teens_killed_in_Peru_0_7314996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Bradenton_teens_killed_in_Peru_0_7314996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Recent grads who died in Peru remembered for expansion of toy donation program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/23-years-later-widow-still-opposes-parole-for-husband-s-killer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h38m49s766_1558989586127_7316493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h38m49s766_1558989586127_7316493_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h38m49s766_1558989586127_7316493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h38m49s766_1558989586127_7316493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h38m49s766_1558989586127_7316493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lolita&#x20;Barthel" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>23 years later, widow still opposes parole for husband's killer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/survivor-s-memories-of-uss-indianapolis-disaster-help-preserve-history" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Don%20Howison%20USS%20Indianapolis_1558989542663.jpg_7316549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Don%20Howison%20USS%20Indianapolis_1558989542663.jpg_7316549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Don%20Howison%20USS%20Indianapolis_1558989542663.jpg_7316549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Don%20Howison%20USS%20Indianapolis_1558989542663.jpg_7316549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Don%20Howison%20USS%20Indianapolis_1558989542663.jpg_7316549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Don&#x20;Howison&#x2c;&#x20;USS&#x20;Indianapolis" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Survivor's memories of USS Indianapolis disaster help preserve history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/service-never-stops-for-these-florida-national-cemetery-staffers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/still-2019-05-27-16h01m16s392_1558987534911_7316265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Service never stops for these Florida National Cemetery staffers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 