<div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <article> null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- <section id="story424768123" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424768123" data-article-version="1.0">Rays on the mend, just in time for playoff push</h1>
</header> data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/rays-on-the-mend-just-in-time-for-playoff-push" data-title="Rays on the mend, just in time for playoff push" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/rays-on-the-mend-just-in-time-for-playoff-push" addthis:title="Rays on the mend, just in time for playoff push"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424768123.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<figcaption>Tampa Bay Rays trainers attend to second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) after he is injured in the sixth inning of a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1153345333_1566337167251_7605314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1153345333_1566337167251_7605314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1153345333_1566337167251_7605314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1153345333_1566337167251_7605314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tampa Bay Rays trainers attend to second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) after he is injured in the sixth inning of a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Tampa Bay Rays trainers attend to second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) after he is injured in the sixth inning of a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424768123-424775604" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1153345333_1566337167251_7605314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1153345333_1566337167251_7605314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1153345333_1566337167251_7605314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1153345333_1566337167251_7605314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/GettyImages-1153345333_1566337167251_7605314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tampa Bay Rays trainers attend to second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) after he is injured in the sixth inning of a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Tampa Bay Rays trainers attend to second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) after he is injured in the sixth inning of a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/rays-on-the-mend-just-in-time-for-playoff-push">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Sports </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 05:03PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 05:39PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - September is sneaking up and the playoff push is around the corner. As the Rays look ahead, they hope to return three players making their way back from injuries: Tyler Glasnow, Brandon Lowe, and Joey Wendle. </p><p>"We've had guys go down all year -- pitching, position player-wise -- and we just kept on trucking, so it's fun to watch," said Wendle, the team's second baseman. </p><p>Wendle and Lowe are the closest to getting back to the bigs. Wendle is dealing with a sore wrist, while Lowe has been out since July with a bruised right leg when he fouled a ball off of it.</p><p>Both are in AAA Durham for rehab assignments and hope to return to the Rays in the next week or so. </p><p>"I feel really good," said Lowe. "Obviously, we're not at 100% yet, but that's a work in progress. I feel really good at the plate, good in the field, and we're just trying to keep improving and hopefully get to rejoin the team pretty soon." </p> <div id='continue-text-424768123' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-424768123' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424768123' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424768123', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports/rays', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424768123'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Glasnow, who's been on the mend since May with a forearm strain, is slated to pitch in a rehab assignment by the end of the month. He says his chances are very high that he returns in September. </p><p>"The buildup, once he gets a couple innings in, we'll start talking about how we could see him being used on the big league staff, so he can kind of simulate that as his rehab goes," said Rays manager Kevin Cash. </p><p>The Rays currently hold the American League's second wild card spot, but just barely. (Photo by Joseph Garnett Jr. /Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays rally in 9th, beat Mariners 7-6 to avoid sweep</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Kevin Kiermaier drove in four runs, including a solo homer during a two-run ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Seattle Mariners 7-6 on Wednesday.</p><p>Kiermaier tied it at 6-6 on a leadoff homer against Matt Magill (3-1). The Rays then loaded the bases on Willy Adames' single, a double by Mike Brosseau and an intentional walk to pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi with no outs before Magill's wild pitch with Tommy Pham batting allowed Adames to score the winning run.</p><p>Daniel Vogelbach had a solo homer and Mallex Smith added a two-run triple off Emilio Pagan (3-2) as the Mariners went up 6-5 in the top of the ninth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/murphy-homers-again-in-mariners-7-4-win-over-rays" title="Murphy homers again in Mariners' 7-4 win over Rays" data-articleId="424819925" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Murphy homers again in Mariners' 7-4 win over Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DICK SCANLON, The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tom Murphy hit a tiebreaking homer, his sixth in the last four games, in the sixth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.</p><p>Murphy's 16th homer of the season came off Jalen Beeks (5-3) after a walk to Kyle Seager. Murphy became the first Mariners catcher to homer in four straight games.</p><p>Tommy Milone (3-7) got the win after giving up four runs in five innings of relief, helping Seattle to its sixth victory in eight games. Matt Magill pitched the ninth for his second save in two tries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/mariners-win-9-3-over-rays" title="Mariners win 9-3 over Rays" data-articleId="424656313" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mariners win 9-3 over Rays</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tom Murphy homered twice and drove in four runs, Austin Nola also went deep and had three RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 on Monday night.</p><p>Murphy, who had three hits and a walk, hit a three-run drive in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fifth. He has 15 homers in 52 games.</p><p>Nola had a two-run homer during a four-run second off Rays two-way player Brendan McKay (2-3) and had an RBI single in the fourth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-set-to-execute-i-95-killer-who-left-six-dead-within-eight-months" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida set to execute 'I-95 killer,' who left six dead within eight months</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/eastbound-lanes-of-adamo-drive-closed-for-deadly-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/adamo%20fatal_1566466372891.jpg_7609025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/adamo%20fatal_1566466372891.jpg_7609025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/adamo%20fatal_1566466372891.jpg_7609025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/adamo%20fatal_1566466372891.jpg_7609025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/adamo%20fatal_1566466372891.jpg_7609025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive closed for deadly crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-found-murdered-inside-oldsmar-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/oldsmar%20murder%202_1566465891971.jpg_7608922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/oldsmar%20murder%202_1566465891971.jpg_7608922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/oldsmar%20murder%202_1566465891971.jpg_7608922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/oldsmar%20murder%202_1566465891971.jpg_7608922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/oldsmar%20murder%202_1566465891971.jpg_7608922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man found murdered inside Oldsmar home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hcso-offers-rehab-instead-of-jail-for-struggling-addicts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Sheriff_offers_addicts_path_to_get_clean_1_7608781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Sheriff_offers_addicts_path_to_get_clean_1_7608781_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Sheriff_offers_addicts_path_to_get_clean_1_7608781_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Sheriff_offers_addicts_path_to_get_clean_1_7608781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Sheriff_offers_addicts_path_to_get_clean_1_7608781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HCSO offers rehab instead of jail for struggling addicts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/streaming-music-services-create-crowded-field-for-hopeful-artists" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Online_music_scene_crowds_with_hopeful_a_2_7608807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Online_music_scene_crowds_with_hopeful_a_2_7608807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Online_music_scene_crowds_with_hopeful_a_2_7608807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Online_music_scene_crowds_with_hopeful_a_2_7608807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Online_music_scene_crowds_with_hopeful_a_2_7608807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Streaming music services create crowded field for hopeful artists</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li>
</ul>
</div> <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs & Internships at FOX 13</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/public-file">FCC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about-us/2017-2018-eeo-public-file-report">EEOC Public File</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</footer> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs & Internships at FOX 13</a></li> <li><a 