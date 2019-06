- The Tampa Bay Rays could be one step closer to playing in Canada, at least for part of the season. ESPN reports that Major League Baseball has approved a plan to allow the Rays to explore splitting their seasons between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal, Quebec.

The report, by ESPN's Jeff Passan, says the Rays received permission from MLB's executive council to take a closer look at playing an unspecified number of early-season home games in Tampa Bay with the remainder of the season in Montreal. New stadiums would be built in both cities, according to his sources.

Montreal has been without a team since the Expos moved to Washington in 2005. The city of roughly 2-million people has often been mentioned as a possible destination for the attendance-challenged Rays.

The Rays have been trying for years to build a new stadium to replace Tropicana Field, ideally closer to the area's population center in Hillsborough County. Though the team is tied via a lease to Tropicana Field through 2027, the city of St. Pete had given them permission to explore Tampa locations.

The most recent attempt involving a domed stadium in the Ybor City area fell apart late last year when deadlines passed without financing commitments.

The Rays seemingly confirmed the Montreal report with a comment attributed to principal owner Stu Sternberg.

"My priority remains the same, I am committed to keeping baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come," the tweet said. "I believe this concept is worthy of serious exploration."