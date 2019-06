- An idea the Rays have floated for their proposed poly amorous relationship with Tampa Bay is a new ball park at Al Lang Stadium on St. Pete's waterfront.

"That's absolutely a possibility," said Stu Sternberg, principal owner of the team, when he was asked during a news conference Tuesday.

The Rays recently bought the Rowdies Soccer Team, and they have a contract with the city of St. Petersburg to play soccer at Al Lang through November 2020.

If the Rays also play baseball at Al Lang, it could be leveraged for renewing a contract with the city.

Joe Zeoli, St. Pete's director of development says the Rays could play baseball at Al Lang, but that would require St. Pete to let the Rays out of their contract at Tropicana Field which expires in 2027.

If the idea sounds familiar -- in 2008 the Rays proposed a new stadium at Al Lang but that failed.

Sternberg has said, whether St. Pete or Tampa, having a team to themselves won't work.

"All for their own won't be an option going forward," Sternberg said. "Just not going to be an option going forward."

Mayor Rick Kriseman has made it clear if the team wants a three-way relationship with the region -- they'll get no public money from St. Pete.