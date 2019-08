- MMA fighter Michelle Waterson will be in the main event when UFC returns to Tampa October 12.

"The Karate Hottie" told FOX 13's Josh Cascio what it takes to be a champion in the octagon as a fighter and a mother.

"Life is a balancing act, that's one of the reasons I do fight is because I don't get to channel that savage side of me too often. Stepping into the octagon and channeling the monster in myself is a relief," Waterson said.

She will face former straw-weight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a 5-round fight. The winner will be in prime position for a title shot.

"I don't feel like she has the aura or the mystique behind her as much as she used to," Waterson said of her opponent. "At the end of the day, we're all human. We bleed the same blood, and she's in the way of what I'm trying to accomplish being UFC's first mother champion."

"I think it takes a team. My husband is super supportive of my dream and so is my daughter. She's been to every one of my fights since she was born," she said.

Waterson plans to put on a show inside Amalie Arena - and already has post-fight plans.

"After a fight, I can take down burgers and a fries and a beer," she said. "I plan to hit the beaches after my victory in October."

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday.