Dunkin' Donuts debuts 'donut fries'

Posted: Jun 29 2018 12:46PM EDT

Updated: Jun 30 2018 02:47PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - There will be a new way to dunk your doughnuts.

Starting July 2, Dunkin’ Donut Fries will be available a participating locations across the country. The company says the donut fries are just like mini churros.

The company said they tried to quietly test the Donut Fries in its hometown of Boston earlier this year, but many noticed and took to social media. 

An order will come with five fries, for the cost of $2. Contact your local Dunkin’ Donuts location to see if they have the Donut Fries.
 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Dunkin' Donuts debuts 'donut fries'
  • National Corvette Day: Celebrating more than six decades of speed
  • Tips to keep your pet safe during Fourth of July fireworks
  • Man in suit paddleboards across Hudson River
  • Boy's lawn business picks up after neighbors call police on him
  • Heartwarming video shows toddler hearing for the first time
  • Great white shark swims near kayaker in Monterey Bay
  • Crews work to rescue deaf puppy stuck in hole in Alabama
  • Nationwide Comcast service outage: It's not just you
  • Toy Story Land officially opens this weekend at Disney