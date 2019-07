- A Florida woman who took video of her daughter licking medical equipment in a Jacksonville doctor's office is under arrest, according to FOX 30.

Video surfaced and was shared widely on social media of a young girl taking a tongue depressor out of the storage container, licking it, and putting it back with all the other tongue depressors.

A sign above the tongue depressors read, "Please do not touch medical supplies!" while the video showing the girl licking the tongue depressor was captioned, "Don't tell me how to live my life."

Action News Jacksonville spoke to the woman who posted the video on Snapchat, Cori Ward, and when asked what was going through her mind when she took the video, she said," I mean honestly, I wasn't thinking."

The station said Thursday that after the video surfaced, the 30-year-old woman was arrested and faces a charge of tampering with a consumer product without regard for possible death/bodily injury.

"This is how viral infection spreads, right, through respiratory droplets – and here you're putting saliva on a tongue depressors that you're putting straight into someone's mouth," Dr. Sunil Josh, a doctor not related to the medical office where the incident took place, told Action News Jacksonville.

Ward apologized, according to Action News Jacksonville, and said when the camera stopped rolling she removed the items surrounding the tongue depressor that was put back

Now, Ward says she and her family are getting death threats. "It's horrible. I mean, I'm scared for my kids, especially, my oldest that's out and on her own since they posted her photo," she told Action News Jacksonville.

The location of the doctor's office has not been released, but Action News Jacksonville reports the office released a statement saying it was requesting a full law enforcement investigation.

