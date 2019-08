- This loving grandfather knows how to take care of his family!

In a heartwarming video tweeted by Ayla Winter-White, her grandfather Keith is seen carefully painting her nails as she lays in a hospital bed after undergoing surgery.

In the caption, Ayla wrote: “My grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better, he told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this.”

my grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better, he told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this. “How many coats do you have on?”😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P0VJjZsHzn — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) August 1, 2019

Are you crying yet-- because we are!

Throughout the video, Keith was very focused on his job and there was a moment where a family member asked him a question and he replied, "I’ve got an important job right now."

The video has since gone viral and has amassed over 6 million views!

Twitter has been left in their feelings and have flooded Ayla with sweet comments praising Keith.

I don’t know you, this popped up on my timeline, but cherish that man. My grandfather passed and he is still the most important man that ever entered my life. The love of your pa is unlike any other. What a gift. Oh and, feel better. — MhaireAnn Suil (@mhaireannsuil) August 2, 2019

One user even said she'd cry if anything happened to Keith-- and she doesn't even know him!

If anything EVER happened to your grandad , I reckon I’d cry even though I don’t know him 😭 — OVIE CREW 🦉🌴 (@imnotyxurfriend) August 1, 2019

As if people needed a reason to love Keith even more, Ayla shared a picture of him taking a picture of her grandmother-- the woman he worships!

he also worships my nan and is her personal photographer, what more could a woman want in life ????? pic.twitter.com/NWc8lHMBg7 — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) August 1, 2019

"He also worships my nan and is her personal photographer, what more could a woman want in life?????" Ayla wrote.

This is the moment where you grab the entire box of tissues because it doesn't get any more precious than this.