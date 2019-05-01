< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Heads up, Disney-goers: Theme park raises annual pass prices, again By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 18 2019 11:38AM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 02:00PM EDT none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Walt Disney World has decided to raise the cost of the majority of the annual passes, <a href="https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/passes/">which can be seen on the theme park's website</a>.</p><p>Florida's residents and out-of-state visitors can expect large price changes on their annual passes. The amount increase depends on the type of annual pass. </p><p>The following passes have a new price for Florida residents: <br />- Epcot After 4 Annual Pass: $309, a $20 increase from $289<br />- Disney Silver Pass: $519, a $40 increase from $479<br />- Disney Gold Pass: $699, a $90 increase from $609<br />- Disney Platinum Pass: $899, a $150 increase from $749<br />- Disney Platinum Plus Pass: $999, a $150 increase from $849<br />- Weekday Select Pass: $349, a $30 increase from $319<br />- Waters Parks after 2: $89, a $10 increase from $79</p><p>The price for the Select Pass -- $439 -- didn't change.</p><p>The following passes are the new out-of-state prices, <a href="https://www.clickorlando.com/theme-parks/disney-world-annual-pass-prices-go-up">according to <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="WKMG" data-wsc-lang="en_US">WKMG</span></a>: <br />- Disney Platinum Pass: $1119, a $225 increase from $894<br />- Disney Platinum Plus Pass: $1219, a $225 increase from $994<br /><br />This marks the third rate increase since early 2018. 