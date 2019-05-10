Soon, a gondola system – some wrapped with Disney-themed graphics – will connect guests to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot and four resort hotels.

On Thursday, Disney unveiled 55 of those colorful gondolas for a special test run. The new transportation option will debut later this fall. When that happens, guests at Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort will ride high above the ground to reach two of the Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando.

As guests enjoy the view from the sky, they will be riding alongside some Disney favorites. Most of the cabins will feature a Disney theme: Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars, Mickey Mouse, and even the Hitchhiking Ghosts from the Haunted Mansion.