- A large gator was looking for love a little too close for comfort near a Florida school bus stop.

Collier County deputies said they received the call regarding the 9-foot male gator in a Golden Gate neighborhood.

“Kids were waiting nearby at their bus stop,” according to an agency Facebook post, “but we’re pretty sure this critter wasn’t heading to school.”

A trapper and two deputies teamed up to wrangle the alligator. In video shared by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the large alligator can be heard hissing as it conducted the reptile’s defensive move: the “death roll,” in an attempt to escape.

“No one was injured during the wrestling match,” the Facebook post said. “Just another day in paradise, huh?”

In a separate incident, deputies in Collier County responded to another reported alligator, this time at a home on Durso Court in Immokalee. One of the deputies single-handedly captured an 8-foot gator.