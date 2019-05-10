< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FESTUS, Miss. (FOX 13) - One café put a major twist on a classic ice cream sundae by introduced: pickle splits. (FOX 13)</strong> - One café put a major twist on a classic ice cream sundae by introduced: pickle splits.</p><p>The Pine Mountain Country Coffee House in Festus, Missouri simply replaced the banana in a banana split with a pickle. The owner of the café said she first tried the combination back when she was younger. It started as a “dare” but she ended up liking it.</p><p>It wasn’t until her husband teased her into putting it on the menu that her pickle passion was made public. </p><p>The dish comes with vanilla, strawberry and chocolate ice cream. 