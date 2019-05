- One café put a major twist on a classic ice cream sundae by introduced: pickle splits.

The Pine Mountain Country Coffee House in Festus, Missouri simply replaced the banana in a banana split with a pickle. The owner of the café said she first tried the combination back when she was younger. It started as a “dare” but she ended up liking it.

It wasn’t until her husband teased her into putting it on the menu that her pickle passion was made public.

The dish comes with vanilla, strawberry and chocolate ice cream. All topped with whipped cream, cherries and, of course, pickle spears.



