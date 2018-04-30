On-the-loose giant inflatable duck rolls through Iowa street

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 30 2018 08:28AM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 30 2018 08:27AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30 2018 11:02AM EDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (FOX 13) - There was an unusual traffic jam in Iowa, when a giant inflatable duck was seen rolling down a street in De Moines.

Drivers and pedestrians alike stopped in disbelief on 6th Street on Thursday. Motorists were seen driving around the oversized bath toy to avoid it. The giant balloon was reportedly on a display a few blocks away to promote a local duck derby, when strong winds caused it to become loose.

Fortunately, the organization says “Quacky” with its black sunglasses, didn’t cause or suffer any damage during the midday stroll.

The rubber duck was retrieved and returned to its original location. 
 

