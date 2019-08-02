In a great big world with lots of places to run to, the Florida Historical Marker Council agreed Friday that one of those spots should be in the hometown of the late Gainesville rocker Tom Petty.

The three-member council completed the final editing of a two-sided marker that is expected to be placed this fall in the “Duckpond” neighborhood where the singer-songwriter, who died nearly two years ago, grew up.

Melanie Barr, the president of the Duckpond Neighborhood Association and the applicant for the historical marker, called the editing “perfect” and invited council members to attend an unveiling Oct. 20 at an event marking what would have been Petty’s 69th birthday.