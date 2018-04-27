Texas mailman caught on video dancing during delivery

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 27 2018 04:55PM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 27 2018 04:47PM EDT

PORT NECHES, Tex. - A Texas mailman couldn't help but bust a move when he was delivering mail to a home in Port Neches. 

Barbara Hickey says she heard the doorbell ring but said she couldn't get to it right away. Later, she looked at the security video and saw her mailman, Gary Shirley, dancing on video.

After a few moves, he's seen putting the mail into the mailbox and then waving at the camera before walking away. "And people wonder why we love our mailman," Hickey wrote on Facebook. 

