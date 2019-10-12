With nowhere to actually hide the sizable parcel, the driver still dutifully followed the instructions as best as they could and put the package down across the front door -- then placed the doormat over it.
Freeman took a photo of the hilarious hiding attempt and posted it to Facebook, where it quickly went viral.
"Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug!" she wrote.
Posted Oct 12 2019 09:58PM EDT
An adorable dachshund has become a viral sensation for balancing a series of random objects on his head.
Paul Lavery, 30, was amazed to discover his dog Harlso's "hidden talent" after jokingly placing a squeaky toy on his head and watching as the pup stood as still as a statue. Wearing a jazzy bow tie, the five-year-old dog showed a knack for miraculously balances various items on his head, including a globe, a glass of water and a stack of doughnuts.
His bizarre talents have catapulted him into internet stardom and he now has over 94,000 followers on Instagram alone.
Posted Oct 12 2019 07:35PM EDT
Updated Oct 12 2019 07:45PM EDT
This brother-sister duo hugging each other after school will melt your heart.
Like many siblings, Logan Chadwick, 2, and Lyric Chadwick, 5, have an undeniably close bond. The pair will spend hours on hours playing together.
Lyric recently started kindergarten, and it has been an adjustment for Logan who is used to being with her all day, so when the time rolls around to pick up Lyric from the school bus stop, the 2-year-old can barely contain himself.
Posted Oct 11 2019 09:05PM EDT
Updated Oct 11 2019 09:14PM EDT
A bear walked right into a Florida home and checked things out, while the family was upstairs. The bear was more curious than hungry, but the homeowner is now going to do more to protect his home.
“I think it’s entertaining. I’ve think I’ve seen it probably 50 times," said Shawn Warley.
“It” being video that Warley’s in-home camera captured, showing the moments a bear casually strolled into his kitchen from the backyard through a sliding glass door, sniffing around and grunting. It was a complete shock for Warley.