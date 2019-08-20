< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Video: Cable snaps seconds before slingshot ride launches addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/video-cable-snaps-seconds-before-slingshot-ride-launches" data-title="Video: Cable snaps seconds before slingshot ride launches" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/video-cable-snaps-seconds-before-slingshot-ride-launches" addthis:title="Video: Cable snaps seconds before slingshot ride launches"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424748574.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424748574");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424748574_424801205_182316"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424748574_424801205_182316";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424801205","video":"596744","title":"Cable%20snaps%20seconds%20before%20ride%20launches","caption":"Two%20Florida%20tourists%20got%20quite%20a%20scare%20on%20a%20ride%20at%20a%20Florida%20Panhandle%20amusement%20park%20%E2%80%93%20without%20even%20leaving%20the%20ground.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F20%2FCable_snaps_seconds_before_ride_launches_0_7605471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F20%2FCable_snaps_seconds_before_ride_launches_596744_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660956697%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D2wO2_CXM8sXg-FSOa3T6dHPg8J0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fvideo-cable-snaps-seconds-before-slingshot-ride-launches"}},"createDate":"Aug 20 2019 08:51PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424748574_424801205_182316",video:"596744",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Cable_snaps_seconds_before_ride_launches_0_7605471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Two%2520Florida%2520tourists%2520got%2520quite%2520a%2520scare%2520on%2520a%2520ride%2520at%2520a%2520Florida%2520Panhandle%2520amusement%2520park%2520%25E2%2580%2593%2520without%2520even%2520leaving%2520the%2520ground.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/20/Cable_snaps_seconds_before_ride_launches_596744_1800.mp4?Expires=1660956697&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=2wO2_CXM8sXg-FSOa3T6dHPg8J0",eventLabel:"Cable%20snaps%20seconds%20before%20ride%20launches-424801205",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fvideo-cable-snaps-seconds-before-slingshot-ride-launches"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 20 2019 02:57PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 20 2019 08:51PM EDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 01:28PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-424748574").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-424748574").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-424748574" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424748574-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424748574-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_53_28.Still004_1566348666862.jpg_7605639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424748574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_53_28.Still004_1566348666862.jpg_7605639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424748574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_53_28.Still004_1566348666862.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_44_12.Still001_1566348671166.jpg_7605642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424748574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_44_12.Still001_1566348671166.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_53_17.Still003_1566348666871.jpg_7605640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424748574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_53_17.Still003_1566348666871.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_58_29.Still002_1566348670689.jpg_7605641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424748574-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_58_29.Still002_1566348670689.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-424748574-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_53_28.Still004_1566348666862.jpg_7605639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_53_28.Still004_1566348666862.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_44_12.Still001_1566348671166.jpg_7605642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_44_12.Still001_1566348671166.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_53_17.Still003_1566348666871.jpg_7605640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_53_17.Still003_1566348666871.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_58_29.Still002_1566348670689.jpg_7605641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_58_29.Still002_1566348670689.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424748574');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_53_28.Still004_1566348666862.jpg_7605639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_53_28.Still004_1566348666862.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_44_12.Still001_1566348671166.jpg_7605642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_44_12.Still001_1566348671166.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_53_17.Still003_1566348666871.jpg_7605640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_53_17.Still003_1566348666871.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Slingshot%20ride%20raw.mp4.00_00_58_29.Still002_1566348670689.jpg_7605641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Slingshot ride raw.mp4.00_00_58_29.Still002_1566348670689.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/video-cable-snaps-seconds-before-slingshot-ride-launches" data-title="Video: Cable snaps seconds before ride launches" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/video-cable-snaps-seconds-before-slingshot-ride-launches" addthis:title="Video: Cable snaps seconds before ride launches" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/trending/video-cable-snaps-seconds-before-slingshot-ride-launches";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424748574" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Two Florida tourists got quite a scare on a ride at a Florida Panhandle amusement park – without even leaving the ground.</p><p>Video footage shows the two men about to be launched from the slingshot-style ride at Cobra Adventure Park in Panama City Beach when one of the ride’s two main cables appears to snap and fray.</p><p>Krissy Hurst of Havana, Florida posted the video on Facebook. She told FOX 13 that she and a friend were at the park Saturday night when they happened to run into an acquaintance and his brother-in-law, who was visiting from California. </p><p>Hurst said she has ridden the ride many times, but her friend decided not to at the last moment because of a bad feeling. They ended up recording the video instead because the ride’s video system was not running.</p><p>“You’re gonna be screaming like sissies in about 10 seconds,” one of the ladies jokes in the video as the cables tighten.</p> <div id='continue-text-424748574' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-424748574' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424748574' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424748574', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/trending', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424748574'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Just as the ride is about to launch, the video shows, the cable snaps. Hurst couldn’t help but laugh at the guys’ stunned reaction; it was their first time on the ride and she had just teased them about saying a prayer.</p><p>The video cuts off as the ride’s two attendants start unbuckling the men from the ride’s chair.</p><p>Officials at Cobra Park could not immediately be reached for comment. More Trending Stories

Fish with 'two mouths' shocks anglers: 'It's a catch of a lifetime'
Now that's a real "one-of-a-kind" catch!

A woman in upstate New York made what some are calling "the catch of a lifetime" when she reeled in a fish that appears to have two mouths. When a photo of the fish was uploaded to Facebook, it unsurprisingly went viral.

Debbie Geddes told Fox News that she caught the unique fish while she was out on Lake Champlain with her husband.

Dog adopted from Phoenix animal shelter gets big break in upcoming Disney movie
As the old saying goes, every dog has its day, and that couldn't be truer for one dog who was adopted from a Phoenix animal shelter.

HALO Animal Rescue says Monte, who was adopted from them in 2018 and came from Las Cruces, New Mexico, will star as Tramp in the upcoming Disney live-action movie Lady and the Tramp.

"His adopters say he's been such a good boy and loving life," read a portion of the post.

Mattress attack: Denver winds send blow-up beds into the air
A bed-themed pop-up movie night at a park in Denver, Colorado, proved to be a challenge for organizers when wind gusts blew viewers' air mattresses away.

Footage by Robb Manes , who was at a nearby public pool when the beds took flight, shows a large number of mattresses tumbling through the aptly-named Runway 35 Park.

According to local media, some lifeguards and spectators tried to push the mattresses to the ground, but not all of them could be saved. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fish with 'two mouths' shocks anglers: 'It's a catch of a lifetime'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 03:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 04:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Now that’s a real “one-of-a-kind” catch!</p><p>A woman in upstate New York made what some are calling “the catch of a lifetime” when she reeled in a fish that appears to have two mouths. When a photo of the fish was uploaded to Facebook, it unsurprisingly went viral.</p><p>Debbie Geddes told Fox News that she caught the unique fish while she was out on Lake Champlain with her husband.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/dog-adopted-from-phoenix-animal-shelter-gets-big-break-in-upcoming-disney-movie" title="Dog adopted from Phoenix animal shelter gets big break in upcoming Disney movie" data-articleId="424874968" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Shelter_dog_gets_big_break_in_upcoming_D_0_7606676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Shelter_dog_gets_big_break_in_upcoming_D_0_7606676_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Shelter_dog_gets_big_break_in_upcoming_D_0_7606676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Shelter_dog_gets_big_break_in_upcoming_D_0_7606676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/Shelter_dog_gets_big_break_in_upcoming_D_0_7606676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A dog rescued from an Arizona shelter will star as Tramp in the upcoming Disney live-action movie, Lady and the Tramp." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog adopted from Phoenix animal shelter gets big break in upcoming Disney movie</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Phoenix news staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 09:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the old saying goes, every dog has its day, and that couldn't be truer for one dog who was adopted from a Phoenix animal shelter.</p><p>HALO Animal Rescue says Monte, who was adopted from them in 2018 and came from Las Cruces, New Mexico, will star as Tramp in the upcoming Disney live-action movie Lady and the Tramp.</p><p>"His adopters say he's been such a good boy and loving life," read a portion of the post.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/mattress-attack-denver-winds-send-blow-up-beds-into-the-air" title="Mattress attack: Denver winds send blow-up beds into the air" data-articleId="424728391" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Wind_sends_air_mattresses_tumbling_0_7604746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Wind_sends_air_mattresses_tumbling_0_7604746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Wind_sends_air_mattresses_tumbling_0_7604746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Wind_sends_air_mattresses_tumbling_0_7604746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/20/Wind_sends_air_mattresses_tumbling_0_7604746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A bed-themed movie night at a park in Denver, Colorado, proved to be a challenge for organizers when wind gusts blew viewers’ air mattresses away." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mattress attack: Denver winds send blow-up beds into the air</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A bed-themed pop-up movie night at a park in Denver, Colorado, proved to be a challenge for organizers when wind gusts blew viewers’ air mattresses away.</p><p>Footage by Robb Manes , who was at a nearby public pool when the beds took flight, shows a large number of mattresses tumbling through the aptly-named Runway 35 Park.</p><p>According to local media , some lifeguards and spectators tried to push the mattresses to the ground, but not all of them could be saved. 