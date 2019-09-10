A 3-year-old returned to pre-school after experiencing Hurricane Dorian and his classmates were so excited to see him.

Makai Simmons bravely rode out Hurricane Dorian while on vacation with his family in the Bahamas.

Tekara Capron, Makai's mother, told FOX 5, "Everyone in South Florida was freaking out so my family thought it would be best if my son and I rode the storm out in the Bahamas." The pair ended up staying at Capron's mom's house on the island.