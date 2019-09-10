Heart-wrenching photos of a 5-year-old girl gently supporting her 4-year-old brother as the side effects of chemotherapy disrupt their playtime have gone viral after their mother shared a raw post about how childhood cancer impacts the whole family.
“One thing they don’t tell you about childhood cancer is that it affects the entire family,” Kaitlin Burge, a mother of three from Princeton, Texas, wrote on Sept. 3. “You always hear about the financial and medical struggles, but how often do you hear about the struggles families with other children face? To some this may be hard to see and read. My two kids, 15 months apart, went from playing in school and at home together to sitting in a cold hospital room together.”
Burge had posted the photos on the “Beckett Strong” Facebook page, which was created after her son, Beckett, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in April 2018.