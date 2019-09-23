A World War II veteran from Texas will soon celebrate his 100th birthday and is hoping to mark the momentous occasion with help from people around the world.
James South is a resident at the Brookdale assisted living facility in Watauga, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth. South will turn 100 on Oct. 7, and the facility recently posted an image of the veteran holding a sign on Facebook.
“Hello! My name is James South and I am a proud WWII veteran! I will be turning 100 on October 7th, 2019. I would like to receive 100 birthday cards,” the sign reads in part.