- Have you ever had an experience that changed the way you view the world? A few years ago, FOX 13 viewer Cindy Lindsay had one of these experiences after she tried The Bacon Boss food truck for the first time.

“I wanted to eat really quickly and my husband suggested eating at a food truck, and I was totally grossed out,” said Lindsay.

She had never been to a food truck before and thought she never would. Against her original inclination, Lindsay went to The Bacon Boss, and her view on food trucks changed forever.

The Bacon Boss food truck’s menu features items like bacon-infused burgers, grilled cheese with bacon and a fried bacon-wrapped hot dog.

They even have bacon chocolate chip cookies.

The unique bacon-inspired menu changed Lindsay's viewpoint so much that she decided to invite FOX 13’s Chip Brewster to give it a try for himself as part of his Bay Area Best segment.

“It is exactly what you expect it to be, which is a fantastic thing,” Chip said after trying the bacon wrapped hot dog.

The Bacon Boss travels all over the Tampa area, constantly finding new locations and events to serve customers.

