It was a rainy morning over Tampa on Wednesday, but that set the stage for a rare spectacle. From its perch high above downtown, SkyFOX captured video of a fully round, 360-degree rainbow.
Rainbows form when raindrops in the atmosphere scatter the sun's light into its component colors. Usually, of course, we only see a portion of a rainbow because of the sun's position high in the sky.
Even under the best observation conditions – with the sun low on the horizon and directly behind you – the most you could see from the ground is a half-circle, 180 degrees.