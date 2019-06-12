It was a normal workday for door-to-door salesman Joshua Davidson when he noticed a new restaurant coming to his hometown, Tarpon Springs. Johnny’s Tap House and Grill was in the construction process when Davidson first stopped by.

When he walked in, the first person he saw was a man named Johnny. Being a salesman, Davidson ended up helping the restaurant with his services.

Johnny’s Tap House and Grill opened its doors not long after and Davidson has been enjoying it ever since. He loves the food so much that he decided to share the local hotspot with FOX 13’s Chip Brewster.