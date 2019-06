- Two years ago, Danielle Mamagona, a social media specialist, was casually scrolling through her Facebook feed. She came upon a post that said Willy-Yums hot dog stand was having a grand opening.

She tried to post about the grand opening on different social media platforms but failed to tag him because he didn’t have any accounts.

“I was surprised and I was like, 'Maybe I can help him out with this.' So I talked to him that very first day about it,” Danielle recalled.

The owner said he would love the help but couldn’t afford to pay her as the business was brand new. Instead, he offered to pay her in hot dogs.

Danielle didn’t blink.

“I mean, I love hot dogs, like a lot,” Danielle said.

Danielle loved the hot dogs so much that she had to invite FOX 13’s Chip Brewster to come give Willy- Yums a try.

Willy-Yums offers a variety of hot dogs. You can get a bacon mac-and-cheese dog, Chicago dog, pizza dog, and a lot more.

“It’s kind of like a simple place with simple hot dogs but not-so-simple toppings,” Chip said.

If you want to try Willy-Yums for yourself, they are located at 2003 14th St. W. in Bradenton.

Phone number: (941) 243- 6906

LINK: https://www.willy-yums.com/

