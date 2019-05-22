< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Beach pros test sand-removal products so you don't have to By Sorboni Banerjee, FOX 13 News
Posted May 22 2019 08:28PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 10:47AM EDT By Sorboni Banerjee, FOX 13 News
Posted May 22 2019 08:28PM EDT
Video Posted May 22 2019 08:29PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 10:47AM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Most people living in Florida have learned to live with sand -- in the car, in the house, and everywhere in between.</p><p>It sticks to your skin and makes a mess, but it's part of living near the beach. However, you may be unnecessarily suffering. We hit the beach to test out sand-removal products and see which ones are hacks and which are just hype.</p><p>Some beach volleyball players in Gulfport helped us test products that claim to keep sand at bay. She gets "a lot sandy."</p><p>League teammates Prem Pressud and Jodi McLean also volunteered to try the products, many of which use powder to help remove sand.</p><p>First up, the <strong>Powder Pouch</strong> for $10. It's a refillable and washable fabric pouch with powder inside. It's rubbed on the sandy skin and the sand is supposed to come right off. </p><p>Testers Margaret and Prem preferred the pouch over the <strong>Sand Off mitt</strong>, $11.99 for about 40 uses, which is as self-explanatory as the pouch. Garrett said he prefers the fabric Sand Off mitt, which seemed to work whether his skin was wet or dry.</p><p>Garrett also said <strong>Beach Behind powder</strong>, $8.99, worked better at removing sand than regular baby powder, a common sand-removal "hack." </p><p>We also asked our volunteers to try out a beach blanket that aims to sift out sand. The <strong>Sandlite Mat</strong> is made with a patented fabric, staggered layers of polyester, to allow particles of sand to a one-way pass back to the beach, instead of sitting on the surface.</p><p>The drawback was the size of the particles. Shells and larger lumps were left behind.</p><p>"It could sift the sand through; the majority is gonna be shells and bigger stuff," Prem said.</p><p>At a price point of $50 to $170, the mat got a "no" from our reviewers.</p><p>In fact, only Garrett liked <em>any</em> of the products enough to consider buying them.</p><p>"The mitt one I would probably buy," he told us.</p><p>The rest said sand is just part of the package.</p><p>"I'm used to sand. Local distillery makes its own whiskey, from farm to barrel
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 22 2019 03:10PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 10:52AM EDT
Tucked deep inside the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, NJoy Spirits Distillery is a bit of a trek for most. But for the whiskey connoisseur or those looking for an interesting way to spend the day, Njoy is worth the journey.
Natalie Joy and Kevin Goff say they started out with hopes of making "America's finest 100% Rye Whiskey." This is why they start the process in the fields where they grow sugarcane and rye grain on their 80-acre farm. Their whiskey is 100% rye.
As a tour of their distillery demonstrates, it is quite a time-consuming process to get to the finished product. For an escape, she recommends this taste of Italy
By Chip Brewster, FOX 13 News
Posted May 17 2019 03:01PM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 03:02PM EDT But for the whiskey connoisseur or those looking for an interesting way to spend the day, Njoy is worth the journey. </p><p>Natalie Joy and Kevin Goff say they started out with hopes of making “America’s finest 100% Rye Whiskey.” This is why they start the process in the fields where they grow sugarcane and rye grain on their 80-acre farm. Pick your own blackberries in Brooksville
By Chip Brewster, FOX 13 News
Posted May 16 2019 04:57PM EDT  We know about strawberries and blueberries. But Florida blackberries are the draw at Bramble Creek Farms in Brooksville.
Blackberry season is just getting started, and you can now pick your own berries at Bramble Creek. The farm provides buckets already lined with bags, and owners Gene and Ann Altman offered some tips Thursday about the best blackberries to look for.
They say to pick full, plump berries because unlike tomatoes, they won't ripen after they're picked. She shared her getaway spot with FOX 13’s Chip Brewster.</p><p>“I did 911 dispatch for 25 years and it’s a beautiful place to just come and relax, so we had my retirement party here,” Marie Degan explained. “They have music on the weekends and everybody is just so friendly -- which is a little different than what my job is.”</p><p>It’s not just the atmosphere that brings Marie and her husband to this Italian spot. She says the food is so good it’s like you’re eating in Italy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/we-live-here/pick-your-own-blackberries-in-brooksville" title="Pick your own blackberries in Brooksville" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/How_to_pick_blackberries_0_7276908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/How_to_pick_blackberries_0_7276908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/How_to_pick_blackberries_0_7276908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/How_to_pick_blackberries_0_7276908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/How_to_pick_blackberries_0_7276908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="We know about strawberries and blueberries. But today our Chip Brewster is showing us how to pick Florida blackberries at Bramble Creek Farms in Brooksville." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pick your own blackberries in Brooksville</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chip Brewster, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We know about strawberries and blueberries. But Florida blackberries are the draw at Bramble Creek Farms in Brooksville.</p><p>Blackberry season is just getting started, and you can now pick your own berries at Bramble Creek. 