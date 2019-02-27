< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fwe-live-here%2Fchip-bay-area-best-mission-bbq width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. BRANDON, Fla. (FOX 13) - In his quest for the Bay Area's best, Chip Brewster headed to Mission BBQ. While there are dozens of locations of this franchise, the Brandon restaurant is a particularly special place for at least one local mom.

Jan Ruhele nominated the restaurant to appear in Chip's weekly segment. When they walked in recently, she ordered him a secret menu item, the 'Tall Texan' - "It's brisket topped with smoked sausage topped with coleslaw," she explained.

"It's got a little bit of everything going on," Chip observed after trying it. "The smokiness of the brisket, there's the dill pickle in there so you get a nice crunch and a little salt with it, obviously the sausage on top and then the coleslaw adds that other layer of sweetness and then crunch to it."

But it's not the food that makes Mission BBQ special to Jan. The franchise is committed to, and there's one booth inside dedicated to Jan's "two favorite guys."

"This is my son who is standing in Saddam Hussein's spider hole after he was captured in Iraq," she said pointing to one photo, then the one next to it. "This is my husband back in the Korean War. He is standing in front of the [B-26] bomber. He was the gunner. The franchise is committed to, and there’s one booth inside dedicated to Jan’s “two favorite guys.”</p><p>“This is my son who is standing in Saddam Hussein’s spider hole after he was captured in Iraq,” she said pointing to one photo, then the one next to it. “This is my husband back in the Korean War. He is standing in front of the [B-26] bomber. He was the gunner. A booth with a view: Bay Area veterans honored at BBQ spot

By Chip Brewster, FOX 13 News

Posted Mar 06 2019 03:29PM EST
Updated Mar 06 2019 10:52PM EST While there are dozens of locations of this franchise, the Brandon restaurant is a particularly special place for at least one local mom. " data-meta-keywords="We Live Here,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="A booth with a view: Bay Area veterans honored at BBQ spot" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/27/still-2019-02-27-16h33m41s849_1551303668130_6832417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/we-live-here/chip-bay-area-best-mission-bbq">A booth with a view: Bay Area veterans honored at BBQ spot</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar0"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/we-live-here/chip-bay-area-best-mission-bbq"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fwe-live-here%2Fchip-bay-area-best-mission-bbq"> </li> <li id="headline1" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393136553" data-author="Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline1" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar1" data-story-url="/we-live-here/salty-tangy-sweet-spicy-pickles-are-a-passion-at-tampa-s-chill-dill" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393136553&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=we_live_here%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Salty, tangy, sweet, & spicy: Pickles are a passion at Tampa's Chill Dill" data-meta-description="At the Chill Dill, it's not just crunch&nbsp;that makes a good pickle, though it helps. " data-meta-keywords="We Live Here,Home,Mobile,Facebook Instant,Local News" data-meta-title="Salty, tangy, sweet, & spicy: Pickles are a passion at Tampa's Chill Dill" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/05/CHILL%20DILL%20PKG.mp4.00_01_02_02.Still001_1551822007965.jpg_6855462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/we-live-here/salty-tangy-sweet-spicy-pickles-are-a-passion-at-tampa-s-chill-dill">Salty, tangy, sweet, & spicy: Pickles are a passion at Tampa's Chill Dill</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar1"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/we-live-here/salty-tangy-sweet-spicy-pickles-are-a-passion-at-tampa-s-chill-dill"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fwe-live-here%2Fsalty-tangy-sweet-spicy-pickles-are-a-passion-at-tampa-s-chill-dill"> </li> <li id="headline2" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392224804" data-author="Photojournalist Barry Wong, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline2" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar2" data-story-url="/we-live-here/made-in-tampa-bay-annemarie-masson-art" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392224804&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=we_live_here%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Made in Tampa Bay: Annemarie Masson Art" data-meta-description="A Clearwater artist incorporates materials she finds at the beach - shells, crab skeletons, rocks, and sand - into painted canvas pieces. " data-meta-keywords="We Live Here,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="Through JROTC, Sickles students aim high" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/27/Chip_joins_JROTC_for_a_day_1_6832030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/we-live-here/through-jrotc-sickles-students-aim-high">Through JROTC, Sickles students aim high</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar3"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/we-live-here/through-jrotc-sickles-students-aim-high"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fwe-live-here%2Fthrough-jrotc-sickles-students-aim-high"> </li> <li id="headline4" class="headline-item" data-story-id="391976175" data-author="Chip Brewster, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline4" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar4" data-story-url="/we-live-here/hoola-hoop-your-way-into-shape" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=391976175&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=we_live_here%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Hoola-hoop your way into shape" data-meta-description="It’s a different way to break a sweat and it was created right here in the Tampa Bay area. &nbsp;Hoola-Fit incorporates “mindful hoop dance movement with creative self expression” and it’s ACE (American Council on Exercise) certified.&nbsp;&nbsp; " data-meta-keywords="We Live Here,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="Hoola-hoop your way into shape" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/27/Chip_tries_Hoola_Fit_0_6832145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/we-live-here/hoola-hoop-your-way-into-shape">Hoola-hoop your way into shape</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar4"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/we-live-here/hoola-hoop-your-way-into-shape"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fwe-live-here%2Fhoola-hoop-your-way-into-shape"> </li> <li id="headline5" class="headline-item" data-story-id="391883063" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline5" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar5" data-story-url="/news/local-news/watch-curious-manatees-ponder-canoeist-s-choice-of-clothing" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=391883063&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=we_live_here%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Watch: Curious manatees ponder canoeist's choice of clothing" data-meta-description="Some manatees were seen awkwardly staring at a canoeist, who was wearing Christmas-themed pajamas. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Watch: Curious manatees ponder canoeist's choice of clothing" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/27/The_awkward_stare_of_manatees_0_6828898_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/watch-curious-manatees-ponder-canoeist-s-choice-of-clothing">Watch: Curious manatees ponder canoeist's choice of clothing</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar5"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/watch-curious-manatees-ponder-canoeist-s-choice-of-clothing"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fwatch-curious-manatees-ponder-canoeist-s-choice-of-clothing"> </li> <li id="headline6" class="headline-item" data-story-id="391509503" data-author="Photojournalist Barry Wong, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline6" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar6" data-story-url="/news/local-news/made-in-tampa-bay-wrought-iron-arts" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=391509503&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=we_live_here%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Made in Tampa Bay: Wrought Iron Arts" data-meta-description="Pinellas County is home to a thriving arts community, from the Dali Museum to Vitale Brothers murals to The Playhouse Theater in Clearwater. And as more people experience art, more want to create their own, which is where many art schools find their audiences. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Made in Tampa Bay: Wrought Iron Arts" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/25/made%20in%20tampa%20-%20wrought%20iron%20arts.mp4.00_00_46_48.Still005_1551126826071.jpg_6821765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/made-in-tampa-bay-wrought-iron-arts">Made in Tampa Bay: Wrought Iron Arts</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar6"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/made-in-tampa-bay-wrought-iron-arts"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmade-in-tampa-bay-wrought-iron-arts"> </li> <li id="headline7" class="headline-item" data-story-id="390904503" data-author="Mark Wilson, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline7" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar7" data-story-url="/we-live-here/marine-scientist-creates-mini-reef-to-filter-bay-area-waterways" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=390904503&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=we_live_here%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Marine scientist creates mini reef to filter Bay Area waterways" data-meta-description="A Florida marine researcher has spent years on something that may help Florida’s water problems. " data-meta-keywords="We Live Here,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile,Seen on TV,Local News" data-meta-title="Marine scientist creates mini reef to filter Bay Area waterways" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/21/Man_made_mini_reefs_filter_Bay_Area_wate_4_6808625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/we-live-here/marine-scientist-creates-mini-reef-to-filter-bay-area-waterways">Marine scientist creates mini reef to filter Bay Area waterways</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar7"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/we-live-here/marine-scientist-creates-mini-reef-to-filter-bay-area-waterways"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fwe-live-here%2Fmarine-scientist-creates-mini-reef-to-filter-bay-area-waterways"> </li> <li id="headline8" class="headline-item" data-story-id="390188750" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline8" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar8" data-story-url="/news/local-news/massive-fever-of-cownose-rays-spotted-off-st-pete" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=390188750&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=we_live_here%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Massive fever of cownose rays spotted off St. Pete" data-meta-description="A fever of cownose&nbsp;rays was spotted in waters off St. Petersburg, Florida this weekend.&nbsp;A drone&nbsp;captured video of the fever as it migrated through the area.&nbsp; " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile,Seen on TV" data-meta-title="Massive fever of cownose rays spotted off St. Pete" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/18/cownose%20rays%20st%20pete%20saturday.00_00_18_24.Still003_1550521000301.jpg_6794839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/massive-fever-of-cownose-rays-spotted-off-st-pete">Massive fever of cownose rays spotted off St. Pete</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar8"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/massive-fever-of-cownose-rays-spotted-off-st-pete"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmassive-fever-of-cownose-rays-spotted-off-st-pete"> </li> <li id="headline9" class="headline-item" data-story-id="389708103" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline9" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar9" data-story-url="/news/local-news/attention-crab-lovers-harpoon-harry-s-has-finally-opened" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=389708103&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=we_live_here%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Attention crab lovers, Harpoon Harry's has finally opened" data-meta-description="The Tampa Convention Center's newest addition has seafood lovers taking notice.&nbsp;Harpoon Harry's officially opened its doors Wednesday. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Attention crab lovers, Harpoon Harry's has finally opened" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/15/Still0215_00000_1550259544055_6771415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/attention-crab-lovers-harpoon-harry-s-has-finally-opened">Attention crab lovers, Harpoon Harry's has finally opened</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar9"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/attention-crab-lovers-harpoon-harry-s-has-finally-opened"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fattention-crab-lovers-harpoon-harry-s-has-finally-opened"> </li> </ul> </div> 