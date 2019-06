- Snickers the donkey is a fixture at NJoy Spirits Distillery in Weeki Wachee, Florida, and this week, he had to stand his ground against an alligator invading his territory.

Natalie Joy took some video of the encounter and said neither Snickers nor the gator suffered any injuries in the incident. However, it was touch-and-go for a few moments, as the gator hissed and flipped its tail at Snickers as he circled the reptile.

The drama went down in a wooded area within the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, where Natalie and Kevin Goff distill spirits using, among other things, a 1905 sugarcane mill.

It's the home of "America's finest 100% rye whiskey," which is likely why Snickers is so protective of his turf.

Joy, who was in her vehicle on the drive up to the distillery, really began to worry after the gator snapped its open mouth toward Snickers. That's when she called out "Snickers, don't!" before getting out to coax Snickers away.

NJoy Spirits Distillery offers its products and tours of its Weeki Wachee distillery, where visitors have the chance to meet Snickers in person. For more information, visit their website.