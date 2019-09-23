Highlands County is home to rolling fields and beautiful farmland. It's also home to a colorful, 100-acre caladium farm, making Lake Placid the Caladium Capital of the World .

The field is owned by Bates Sons and Daughters, a third-generation family business, dating back to 1944.

"My grandfather started this business back in 1944, when he came back from World War II. He was Bates and Sons", says Terri Bates, one of three sister's that now own the business. "In the 1990s, my father changed it to Bates Sons and Daughters because three of the four daughters came into the business."