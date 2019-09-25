< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Programmer turned artist creates jewelry from countertops addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here/programmer-turned-artist-creates-jewelry-from-counter-tops" data-title="Programmer turned artist creates jewelry from countertops" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here/programmer-turned-artist-creates-jewelry-from-counter-tops" addthis:title="Programmer turned artist creates jewelry from countertops"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430289333.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430289333");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_430289333_430290754_176050"></div> <script>$(function(){var By Photojournalist Barry Wong, FOX 13 News
Posted Sep 25 2019 04:39PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 25 2019 04:47PM EDT
Updated Sep 25 2019 05:26PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-430289333").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-430289333").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-430289333" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430289333-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430289333-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_3_7675837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430289333-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_3_7675837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430289333-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_3_20190925204748"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_4_7675838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430289333-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_4_20190925204750"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_2_7675836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430289333-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_2_20190925204746"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_1_7675835_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430289333-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_1_20190925204743"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-430289333-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_3_7675837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_3_20190925204748"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_4_7675838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Made_in_Tampa_Bay__Mark_Knoll_Designs_je_4_20190925204750"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Photojournalist\x20Barry\x20Wong\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430289333" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A former database programmer made a career 180 and began designing jewelry about 15 years ago.</p><p>Now, Mark Noll is an established member of St. Petersburg's community of artists.</p><p>He started out making his art as a side job but after an injury, he decided to do it full time.</p><p>"It's been just a blessing to be able to work for myself and pay all my bills doing something I enjoy," he said.</p><p>He started out by using wood to make craft his jewelry. A friend happened to offer Noll a piece of discarded Corian countertop and for Noll, it was a game-changer. Noll said once he started to work with the Corian, basically a cast acrylic, he found it was a better material to work with and super lightweight.</p> <div id='continue-text-430289333' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-430289333' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430289333' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430289333', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/we_live_here', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/we_live_here', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/we_live_here', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/we_live_here', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/we_live_here', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430289333'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"The material was able to take more detail than the wood, it didn't need to be varnished and I didn't need to worry about it getting wet like wood," he explained.</p><p>He decided to look for more Corian countertop pieces and found a local cabinet shop that was about to discard a large quantity of the material. </p><p>Thanks to Noll, the materials never ended up in a local landfill. Instead, he spends the entire day loading the material up into his truck.</p><p>"Right now I probably have enough for next 20 years," Noll said. Noll mostly makes earrings and necklaces from the Corian and sells over 100 pairs of earrings every week.</p><p>"So it's fun. You can tell them 'this is countertops', and then a lot of the women will go 'Oh my gosh! Jumpin Fun Inflata Park is 15,000 square feet with over a dozen fun zones to take part it. It's loads of fun." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The nation's largest inflatable park can be found in Sarasota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Call it an extreme bounce house, inflatable fun, whatever you want -- it's now open in Sarasota.</p><p>Jumpin Fun Inflata Park billed as the largest inflatable theme park in the country. Inside a building at Lakewood Ranch Corporate park, you will find 15,000 square feet of "inflatable fun," with more than dozen different games and play areas. </p><p>There is the Air Rider, which is a 250-foot long zip line above the massive indoor theme park. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/we-live-here/manatee-startles-swimmers-at-indian-rocks-beach" title="Manatee startles swimmers at Indian Rocks Beach" data-articleId="430167328" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Boo_the_manatee_scares_swimmers_0_7674402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Boo_the_manatee_scares_swimmers_0_7674402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Boo_the_manatee_scares_swimmers_0_7674402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Boo_the_manatee_scares_swimmers_0_7674402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Boo_the_manatee_scares_swimmers_0_7674402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="See Through Canoe's Michael McCarthy has captured video of Boo sneaking up on beachgoers before. This time, the stealthy manatee scared some swimmers on Indian Rocks Beach." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Manatee startles swimmers at Indian Rocks Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A stealthy manatee that's earned the nickname Boo was at it again this week. </p><p>See Through Canoe 's Michael McCarthy has captured video of Boo sneaking up on beachgoers before. </p><p>This time, the sea cow set his sights on a couple of ladies relaxing near the shore.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/we-live-here/drone-zone-colorful-views-await-in-the-caladium-capital-of-the-world" title="Colorful views await in the Caladium Capital of the World" data-articleId="430006837" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Drone_Zone__Lake_Placid_caladiums_0_7672039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Drone_Zone__Lake_Placid_caladiums_0_7672039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Drone_Zone__Lake_Placid_caladiums_0_7672039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Drone_Zone__Lake_Placid_caladiums_0_7672039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/23/Drone_Zone__Lake_Placid_caladiums_0_7672039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Colorful caladiums stretch as far as the eye can see in Lake Placid, Florida, the Caladium Capital of the World. A colorful, 100-acre caladium farm owned by Bates Sons and Daughters who ship these beautiful plants all over the world." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Colorful views await in the Caladium Capital of the World</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Highlands County is home to rolling fields and beautiful farmland. It's also home to a colorful, 100-acre caladium farm, making Lake Placid the Caladium Capital of the World .</p><p>The field is owned by Bates Sons and Daughters, a third-generation family business, dating back to 1944. </p><p>"My grandfather started this business back in 1944, when he came back from World War II. He was Bates and Sons", says Terri Bates, one of three sister's that now own the business. "In the 1990s, my father changed it to Bates Sons and Daughters because three of the four daughters came into the business."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> 