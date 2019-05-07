From mermaid shows to up-close encounters with wildlife in crystal-clear water, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is one of Florida’s most unique family destinations.

“Weeki Wachee State Park is one of Florida’s oldest original roadside attractions,” park spokesman John Athanason said. “But yet it’s also one of Florida’s newest state parks.”

The park, of course, is most famous for the underwater mermaid performances. As they have since 1947, their shows take place in the historic theater right above the source of the spring.