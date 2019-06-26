< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Heat advisory issued for Tampa Bay area data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/heat-advisory-issued-for-tampa-bay-area" data-title="Heat advisory issued for Tampa Bay area" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/heat-advisory-issued-for-tampa-bay-area" addthis:title="Heat advisory issued for Tampa Bay area"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414806251.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414806251");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414806251_414805976_134966"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414806251_414805976_134966";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414805976","video":"578346","title":"Wednesday%20morning%20weathercast","caption":"Meteorologist%20Tyler%20Eliasen","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F26%2FWednesday_morning_weathercast_0_7445716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F26%2FWednesday_morning_weathercast_578346_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656161493%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dc5EsrPrZsNkUVPC8hBqDGau7hMI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Fheat-advisory-issued-for-tampa-bay-area"}},"createDate":"Jun 26 2019 08:51AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414806251_414805976_134966",video:"578346",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Wednesday_morning_weathercast_0_7445716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Meteorologist%2520Tyler%2520Eliasen",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/26/Wednesday_morning_weathercast_578346_1800.mp4?Expires=1656161493&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=c5EsrPrZsNkUVPC8hBqDGau7hMI",eventLabel:"Wednesday%20morning%20weathercast-414805976",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Fheat-advisory-issued-for-tampa-bay-area"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 26 2019 08:48AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 26 2019 08:51AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 08:58AM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Even for Florida, it's hot. It's so hot, in fact, that the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Tampa Bay area. 

"These aren't too common for us, given our high criteria locally," FOX 13 meteorologist Tyler Eliasen noted. "I wouldn't recommend spending long periods of time outside if you can avoid it."

Despite our location in the deep south, it's rare for temperatures in Florida to climb beyond the low 90s in the summer because of our typical afternoon rain pattern that normally provides relief. But with a high pressure system in the Atlantic blocking most of those cooling storms, Wednesday will be even hotter than Tuesday. Heat index values, meaning the temperature it feels like outside, will be 104 in Tampa and as high as 110 in the southern Bay Area.
That prompted the NWS to issue a heat advisory that will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m.

Tampa's record high for June 26 is 98 degrees, last reached in 1952.

Tyler Eliasen says we'll still have another day or two of high temperatures and low rain chances, but a more normal pattern will return for the weekend.

"By Friday, Saturday, pretty decent coverage of rain," he added. "It'll be nice to have those storms. It'll break the heat." class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Weather" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401403" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Weather Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/weekend-forecast-less-rain-more-heat" title="Weekend forecast: Less rain, more heat" data-articleId="414046432" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Friday_evening_weathercast_0_7430580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Friday_evening_weathercast_0_7430580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Friday_evening_weathercast_0_7430580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Friday_evening_weathercast_0_7430580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Friday_evening_weathercast_0_7430580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weekend forecast: Less rain, more heat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 05:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first day of summer is living up to its name. As rain chances drop, the heat index is going up.</p><p>With air temperatures in the 90s, the feels-like temperatures around Florida easily topped 100 in many areas Friday afternoon. And the forecast is for more of the same this weekend.</p><p>The chance of a cooling afternoon rain shower will be less than 10 percent for the next few days, FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber explained.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/record-heat-in-southern-states-as-temps-near-100-degrees" title="Record heat in southern states as temps near 100 degrees" data-articleId="409115835" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/05/27/Tourism_industry_worries_about_Zika_impa_2_1364646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/05/27/Tourism_industry_worries_about_Zika_impa_2_1364646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/05/27/Tourism_industry_worries_about_Zika_impa_2_1364646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/05/27/Tourism_industry_worries_about_Zika_impa_2_1364646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/05/27/Tourism_industry_worries_about_Zika_impa_2_1364646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Record heat in southern states as temps near 100 degrees</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The unofficial start of summer feels more like its blistering peak in parts of the Deep South, where temperatures at or near 100 degrees are setting heat records during the Memorial Day weekend.</p><p>High temperatures across the Tampa Bay area hovered in the mid-90s, while some parts reached heat index numbers in the triple digits on Sunday.</p><p>Heat and humidity were forecast to combine for a dangerous heat index of 105 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday across roughly 20 counties in southeastern Georgia and South Carolina, said Emily McGraw, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Charleston, South Carolina.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/noaa-s-2019-hurricane-outlook-predicts-9-to-15-named-storms-4-to-8-hurricanes" title="Forecasters predict 'near-normal' Atlantic hurricane season" data-articleId="408581921" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/NOAA%20hurricane_1558625587438.jpg_7305745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(NOAA)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Forecasters predict 'near-normal' Atlantic hurricane season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 11:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Atlantic hurricane season is off to yet another early start, but U.S. weather officials say it should be a near normal year.</p><p>The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday predicted nine to 15 named storms. It says four to eight of them will become hurricanes and two to four of those would become major hurricanes with 111 mph winds or higher.</p><p>Acting NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs said a current El Nino, a periodic natural warming of the central Pacific that changes weather worldwide, suppresses hurricane activity in the Atlantic. But other forces, including warmer-than-normal seawater, counter that.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heat-advisory-issued-for-tampa-bay-area"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/D9-xBxKWsAAugy3_1561553251373_7445592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="D9-xBxKWsAAugy3_1561553251373.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heat advisory issued for Tampa Bay area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/-this-heat-is-poetic-florida-man-goes-on-hilarious-rant-about-summer-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_7445536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_20190626123428"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-watch-for-rocks-being-thrown-from-cortez-boulevard-overpass-in-hernando-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/People_spotted_throwing_rocks_from_overp_1_7445406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="People_spotted_throwing_rocks_from_overp_1_20190626030709"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Watch for rocks being thrown from Cortez Boulevard overpass in Hernando County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kindness-warrior-eric-piburn-named-honorary-officer-cadet"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Eric_Piburn_made_honorary_officer_3_7445057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Eric_Piburn_made_honorary_officer_3_20190626025223"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kindness Warrior Eric Piburn named honorary officer cadet</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 