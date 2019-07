- It's going to be hot for the Fourth of July holiday, prompting a heat advisory for the second day in a row.

Other than the heat advisory, it's going to be a very typical Fourth of July, explained FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg, in terms of clouds, sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms. However, air temperatures in the shade may be in the mid-90s, but the heat index values – which means the temperature it feels like outside – are going to be between 108 to 112 degrees in many parts of Tampa Bay.

The heat advisory will be from noon to 6 p.m. Unless there is cloud coverage or rain in your area, it will feel like it's more than 100 degrees outside.

"It's a little hotter than it would typically be for Fourth of July," Osterberg said. "If you don't get rain on a day like this, boy, oh boy, it's just a scorcher out there."

He said the rain could help cool off some parts of the Bay Area. The forecast is similar to Wednesday with scattered storms in the evening.

Continue reading below