04 2019 05:55AM TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - It's going to be hot for the Fourth of July holiday, prompting a heat advisory for the second day in a row.</p><p>Other than the heat advisory, it's going to be a very typical Fourth of July, explained FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg, in terms of clouds, sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms. However, air temperatures in the shade may be in the mid-90s, but the heat index values – which means the temperature it feels like outside – are going to be between 108 to 112 degrees in many parts of Tampa Bay.</p><p>The heat advisory will be from noon to 6 p.m. Unless there is cloud coverage or rain in your area, it will feel like it's more than 100 degrees outside.</p><p>"It's a little hotter than it would typically be for Fourth of July," Osterberg said. "If you don't get rain on a day like this, boy, oh boy, it's just a scorcher out there."</p><p>He said the rain could help cool off some parts of the Bay Area. 