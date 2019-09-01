< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426606724" data-article-version="1.0">Watches, warnings issued for central Florida as Category 5 Hurricane Dorian nears coast</h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426606724" data-article-version="1.0">Watches, warnings issued for central Florida as Category 5 Hurricane Dorian nears coast</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-426606724" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Watches, warnings issued for central Florida as Category 5 Hurricane Dorian nears coast&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/as-dorian-spins-toward-florida-timing-of-northern-turn-will-be-key" data-title="Watches, warnings issued for central Florida as Category 5 Hurricane Dorian nears coast" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/as-dorian-spins-toward-florida-timing-of-northern-turn-will-be-key" addthis:title="Watches, warnings issued for central Florida as Category 5 Hurricane Dorian nears coast"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426606724.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426606724");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426606724_426657584_195188"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426606724_426657584_195188";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426657584","video":"600670","title":"Tropical%20weather%20forecast%20%26%20Dorian%20update%20%232%3A%20September%201%2C%202019","caption":"FOX%2013%20Meteorologist%20Tyler%20Eliasen%20says%20Hurricane%20Dorian%20is%20one%20of%20the%20most%20powerful%20storms%20ever%20recorded%20in%20the%20Atlantic%2C%20with%20185%20mph%20sustained%20winds%20and%20gusts%20up%20to%20220%20mph.%20Dorian%20is%20slowing%20down%20over%20the%20Bahamas%2C%20likely%20causing%20catastrophic%20dama","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F01%2FTropical_weather_forecast___Dorian_updat_0_7629779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F01%2FTropical_weather_forecast___Dorian_update__2__Se_600670_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661981633%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9jiuX_-uj05ulR9yFSp1cByDuBY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/tropics&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Ftropics%2Fas-dorian-spins-toward-florida-timing-of-northern-turn-will-be-key"}},"createDate":"Sep 01 2019 05:34PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426606724_426657584_195188",video:"600670",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/Tropical_weather_forecast___Dorian_updat_0_7629779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252013%2520Meteorologist%2520Tyler%2520Eliasen%2520says%2520Hurricane%2520Dorian%2520is%2520one%2520of%2520the%2520most%2520powerful%2520storms%2520ever%2520recorded%2520in%2520the%2520Atlantic%252C%2520with%2520185%2520mph%2520sustained%2520winds%2520and%2520gusts%2520up%2520to%2520220%2520mph.%2520Dorian%2520is%2520slowing%2520down%2520over%2520the%2520Bahamas%252C%2520likely%2520causing%2520catastrophic%2520dama",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/01/Tropical_weather_forecast___Dorian_update__2__Se_600670_1800.mp4?Expires=1661981633&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9jiuX_-uj05ulR9yFSp1cByDuBY",eventLabel:"Tropical%20weather%20forecast%20%26%20Dorian%20update%20%232%3A%20September%201%2C%202019-426657584",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/tropics&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Ftropics%2Fas-dorian-spins-toward-florida-timing-of-northern-turn-will-be-key"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 01 2019 06:52AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 01 2019 05:34PM EDT
Updated Sep 01 2019 11:36PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-426606724").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-426606724").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-426606724" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0">9 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/20192442320_GOES16-ABI-FL-GEOCOLOR-AL052019-2000x2000_1567381650773_7629849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Dorian, seen from a GOES satellite Sunday night. NOAA/NESDIS/GOES image. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/20192442320_GOES16-ABI-FL-GEOCOLOR-AL052019-2000x2000_1567381650773_7629849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="20192442320_GOES16-ABI-FL-GEOCOLOR-AL052019-2000x2000_1567381650773.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/sat%20dorian%205%20pm_1567374633435.jpg_7629803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="sat dorian 5 pm_1567374633435.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/EDbfCRFWwAMgSU-_1567395380988_7630237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EDbfCRFWwAMgSU-_1567395380988.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/dorian%20watches%20and%20warnings%205%20pm%209119_1567374636531.jpg_7629806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dorian watches and warnings 5 pm 9119_1567374636531.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/Tropical-Explainer_1567374636446_7629805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Tropical-Explainer_1567374636446.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/EDYzf1UWwAEuDi-_1567350398918_7629375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EDYzf1UWwAEuDi-_1567350398918.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/5B60A2F1C9AE4491BA278572BEA4F7A1_1567336240326_7629247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5B60A2F1C9AE4491BA278572BEA4F7A1_1567336240326.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/EDX0e3gXsAA_AYA_1567335104046_7629241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EDX0e3gXsAA_AYA_1567335104046.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/Sunday_morning_tropical_update_8_7629324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Sunday_morning_tropical_update_8_20190901122210"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-426606724-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/20192442320_GOES16-ABI-FL-GEOCOLOR-AL052019-2000x2000_1567381650773_7629849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Dorian, seen from a GOES satellite Sunday night. NOAA/NESDIS/GOES image." title="20192442320_GOES16-ABI-FL-GEOCOLOR-AL052019-2000x2000_1567381650773.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Dorian, seen from a GOES satellite Sunday night. NOAA/<span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="NESDIS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">NESDIS</span>/GOES image.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/sat%20dorian%205%20pm_1567374633435.jpg_7629803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="sat dorian 5 pm_1567374633435.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/EDbfCRFWwAMgSU-_1567395380988_7630237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="EDbfCRFWwAMgSU-_1567395380988.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/dorian%20watches%20and%20warnings%205%20pm%209119_1567374636531.jpg_7629806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="dorian watches and warnings 5 pm 9119_1567374636531.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/Tropical-Explainer_1567374636446_7629805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Tropical-Explainer_1567374636446.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/EDYzf1UWwAEuDi-_1567350398918_7629375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="EDYzf1UWwAEuDi-_1567350398918.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/5B60A2F1C9AE4491BA278572BEA4F7A1_1567336240326_7629247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="5B60A2F1C9AE4491BA278572BEA4F7A1_1567336240326.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/EDX0e3gXsAA_AYA_1567335104046_7629241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="EDX0e3gXsAA_AYA_1567335104046.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Dorian, seen from a GOES satellite Sunday night. NOAA/NESDIS/GOES image." title="20192442320_GOES16-ABI-FL-GEOCOLOR-AL052019-2000x2000_1567381650773.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/sat%20dorian%205%20pm_1567374633435.jpg_7629803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="sat dorian 5 pm_1567374633435.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/EDbfCRFWwAMgSU-_1567395380988_7630237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="EDbfCRFWwAMgSU-_1567395380988.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/dorian%20watches%20and%20warnings%205%20pm%209119_1567374636531.jpg_7629806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="dorian watches and warnings 5 pm 9119_1567374636531.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/Tropical-Explainer_1567374636446_7629805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Tropical-Explainer_1567374636446.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/EDYzf1UWwAEuDi-_1567350398918_7629375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="EDYzf1UWwAEuDi-_1567350398918.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/5B60A2F1C9AE4491BA278572BEA4F7A1_1567336240326_7629247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="5B60A2F1C9AE4491BA278572BEA4F7A1_1567336240326.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/EDX0e3gXsAA_AYA_1567335104046_7629241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="EDX0e3gXsAA_AYA_1567335104046.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas as Category 5 style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines426606724' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/orlando-international-airport-will-be-open-monday"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/21/security%20at%20orlando%20international%20airport%20oia%20mco_1548070778750.png_6650106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Orlando International Airport will be open Monday</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/red-cross-staying-vigilant-despite-dorian-s-projected-turn"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/vlcsnap-2019-08-31-23h37m20s414_1567309066595_7629073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Red Cross staying vigilant for Dorian</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pinellas-eoc-watching-dorian-preparing-just-in-case"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/PINELLAS%20COMMISSION%20PIC00000000%20Cropped_1567272011799.jpg_7628654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Pinellas Co. prepared as Dorian approaches Florida</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Hurricane Dorian is still expected to make a last-minute turn to the north, but a landfall in Florida or further north is still a “distinct possibility,” forecasters stressed Sunday.</p><p>As of the 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian’s eyewall winds had reached 185 mph, Category 5 strength, making Dorian the strongest hurricane on record in the northwestern Bahamas.</p><p>It is now tied for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.</p><p>The storm was 185 miles east of West Palm Beach, moving west toward Florida at 7 mph.</p><p>The NHC said Dorian made landfall at Elbow Cay, Abacos around 12:40 p.m., followed by a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour.</p> <div id='continue-text-426606724' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-426606724' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426606724' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426606724', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426606724'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">Track Dorian on MyFoxHurricane.com</a></strong></p><p>The ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic remains key to the storm’s eventual path, meteorologists say. It has been sending the storm west but, by this evening, it is expected to begin to break down. That would slow Dorian down even more as it slogs past the Bahamas.</p><p>Dorian could remain nearly stationary for two days, pounding the islands with 10- to 15-foot waves and 1 to 2 feet of rain, before a trough moves off the East Coast and pulls the storm north.</p><p>“We have been seeing that trend of keeping the center offshore, which would be great. That's what we are all hoping for,” FOX 13 meteorologist Brittany Rainey offered. “But a couple of models are still indicating that we could see that landfall along the east coast.”</p><p>The timing of that turn will be key for Florida. Forecasters expect it to happen early Tuesday, but with tropical storm-force winds extending out over 100 miles and hurricane-force winds out 30 miles, a difference of a few miles in the turn could mean a big change in the amount of wind and rain the state gets.</p><p>"Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are possible along portions of the Florida east coast through mid-week, as only a slight deviation to the left of the official forecast would bring the core of Dorian near or over the coast," the NHC forecast stated.</p><p>South Florida should begin to experience those tropical storm-force winds as early as Monday, and high waves will follow. </p><p>Sunday morning, the tropical storm watch from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet was changed to a tropical storm warning, and a tropical storm watch had been issued from north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach. A hurricane watch was later added for the coast north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia-Brevard County line.</p><p>The Tampa Bay area remained outside the forecast cone, but the whole region should expect high winds and scattered storms as the hurricane slowly moves past.</p><p>“This storm is going to be sticking around with us for several days,” Brittany Rainey added.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">Track Dorian on MyFoxHurricane.com</a></strong></p><p>Meanwhile, forecasters were watching three other areas of interest for tropical development. The first two, one in the southern Gulf of Mexico and a second in the mid-Atlantic, are not expected to threaten the U.S. The third is a wave in the eastern Atlantic that is expected to develop into at least a tropical depression within a few days.</p><table border="0" cellpadding="2" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian track map" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/trackmap_storm3.jpg" /></a></td> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian spaghetti models" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/models_storm3.jpg" /></a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian satellite" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/ir_enhanced_storm3_1.jpg" /></a></td> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian watches and warnings" class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Tropics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"4453414" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Tropics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dorian-drops-the-rain-chances-heat-advisory-issued-for-tampa-bay" title="Dorian drops the rain chances; heat advisory issued for Tampa Bay" data-articleId="427446822" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Thursday_afternoon_weathercast_0_7640785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Thursday_afternoon_weathercast_0_7640785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Thursday_afternoon_weathercast_0_7640785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Thursday_afternoon_weathercast_0_7640785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Thursday_afternoon_weathercast_0_7640785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Jim Weber" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dorian drops the rain chances; heat advisory issued for Tampa Bay</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 04:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Hurricane Dorian moves away from Florida, the storm is bringing the heat to Tampa Bay. On Thursday, it's going to feel like its over 100 degrees for most of the area. For Florida, that's hot.</p><p>Residents from the coastal to interior counties within Tampa Bay woke up to a warmer morning, says FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. Not only will it feel warm outside, but the humidity is "sky-high."</p><p>Because of that, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. During those hours, the heat index forecast -- which is how warm it feels outside -- will be between 105 and 110 degrees. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hurricane-dorian-death-toll-climbs-to-20-in-bahamas" title="Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas" data-articleId="427390869" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1172294410_1567641774487_7638964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 08:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 08:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The ground crunched under Greg Alem's feet on Wednesday as he walked over the ruins of his home, laid waste by Hurricane Dorian. He touched a splintered beam of wood and pointed to the fallen trees, overcome by memories.</p><p>"We planted those trees ourselves. Everything has a memory, you know," he said. "It's so, so sad. ... In the Bible there is a person called Job, and I feel like Job right now. He's lost everything, but his faith kept him strong."</p><p>The devastation wrought by Dorian - and the terror it inflicted during its day-and-a-half mauling of the Bahamas - came into focus Wednesday as the passing of the storm revealed a muddy, debris-strewn landscape of smashed and flooded-out homes on Abaco and Grand Bahama islands. The official death toll from the strongest hurricane on record ever to hit the country jumped to 20, and there was little doubt it would climb higher.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lakeland-sun-n-fun-launches-bahamas-relief-effort" title="Lakeland Sun 'N Fun launches Bahamas relief effort" data-articleId="427356573" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Pilots_make_relief_flights_to_Bahamas_0_7638277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Pilots_make_relief_flights_to_Bahamas_0_7638277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Pilots_make_relief_flights_to_Bahamas_0_7638277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Pilots_make_relief_flights_to_Bahamas_0_7638277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Pilots_make_relief_flights_to_Bahamas_0_7638277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David Harvey has been flying his plane to the Bahamas for years and loving every minute of it. In the wake of Hurricane Dorian ravaging the islands, Harvey says it is now payback time." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lakeland Sun 'N Fun launches Bahamas relief effort</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>David Harvey has been flying his plane to the Bahamas for years and loving every minute of it. In the wake of Hurricane Dorian ravaging the islands, Harvey says it is now payback time.</p><p>"There are so many great people over there that have been absolutely decimated by this, you want to help out however you can," he told FOX 13.</p><p>Harvey is one of the pilots flying relief supplies to the Bahamas, as soon as it's safe to land. Many of the country's major airports are underwater right now.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/turf-to-replace-grass-in-dunedin-s-pioneer-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_20190906024911"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Turf to replace grass in Dunedin's Pioneer Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-stuff/special-olympics-hosts-jack-in-the-park-fundraiser"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_20190906024204"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Special Olympics hosts Jack in the Park fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-s-water-rates-to-double-by-2026"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_20190906022922"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa's water rates to double by 2026</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/relief-organizations-cash-donations-do-more-to-help-bahamas-than-supplies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_20190906022446"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Relief organizations: Cash donations do more to help Bahamas than supplies</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/turf-to-replace-grass-in-dunedin-s-pioneer-park" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Turf_to_replace_grass_in_Dunedin_park_1_7642199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Turf to replace grass in Dunedin's Pioneer Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-stuff/special-olympics-hosts-jack-in-the-park-fundraiser" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Special Olympics hosts Jack in the Park fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-s-water-rates-to-double-by-2026" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Water_rates_to_double_by_2026_9_7642044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa's water rates to double by 2026</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/relief-organizations-cash-donations-do-more-to-help-bahamas-than-supplies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Cash__not_stuff_needed_in_Bahamas_1_7642210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Relief organizations: Cash donations do more to help Bahamas than supplies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/super-bowl-legacy-projects-leave-lasting-impact-on-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Super_Bowl_legacy_lives_on_in_Tampa_2_7641566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Super Bowl legacy projects leave lasting impact on cities</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 