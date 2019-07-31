< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Distant tropical wave may become season's next storm

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jul 31 2019 10:40AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 31 2019 11:51AM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 03:05PM EDT 31 2019 11:51AM By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jul 31 2019 10:40AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 31 2019 11:51AM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 03:05PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Forecasters are still watching two areas of potential tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean, but only one of them has a decent chance of becoming the season's next storm.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center says the tropical wave way out in the Atlantic will continue moving west. While it has no chance of developing in the next two days, there's a 60-percent chance it will form into something by the end of the weekend.</p><p>At that point, it would still be east of the Caribbean, so it's too early to predict any possible impact to the United States.</p><p>"Even if it does develop, it's still going to be several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles," FOX 13 meteorologist Brittany Rainey offered.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="https://blog.myfoxhurricane.com/2019/07/31/moisture-moves-in-friday-from-a-tropical-wave-potential-development-in-atlantic-next-week/">More forecast details in Brittany's latest blog</a></strong></p> <div id='continue-text-421301677' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-421301677' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421301677' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421301677', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421301677'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Closer to Florida, the second tropical wave that's been sliding past the Dominican Republic is still not likely to develop as it moves northwest. Though it will approach the state, the NHC says it only has a 10-percent chance of developing in the next five days.</p><p>Either way, the system's main impact will be enhancing rainfall coverage in Florida.</p><p>"The wave will bring deep moisture to the state Friday into Saturday, increasing rain chances for Tampa," Rainey noted. More Tropics Stories

Forecasters monitor tropical wave with low chance of development

By Brittany Rainey, FOX 13 meteorologist

Posted Jul 29 2019 12:33PM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 03:31PM EDT

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea that has a small chance to develop as it heads closer to Florida.

The tropical wave is currently just a disorganized cluster of showers and storms. It has minimal chances of development over the next five days, and will have to overcome dry air and strong winds in order to organize.

"Right now, the main impact looks to be heavy rain for the Greater Antilles and the potential for additional moisture in our area late week," FOX 13 meteorologist Brittany Rainey explained. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Today_s_tropical_weather_forecast_0_7556495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Today_s_tropical_weather_forecast_0_7556495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Today_s_tropical_weather_forecast_0_7556495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Today_s_tropical_weather_forecast_0_7556495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Today_s_tropical_weather_forecast_0_7556495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Brittany Rainey" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Forecasters monitor tropical wave with low chance of development</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brittany Rainey, FOX 13 meteorologist </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 12:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea that has a small chance to develop as it heads closer to Florida.</p><p>The tropical wave is currently just a disorganized cluster of showers and storms. It has minimal chances of development over the next five days, and will have to overcome dry air and strong winds in order to organize.</p><p>“Right now, the main impact looks to be heavy rain for the Greater Antilles and the potential for additional moisture in our area late week,” FOX 13 meteorologist Brittany Rainey explained .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/forecasters-watching-tropical-disturbance-in-caribbean-sea" title="Forecasters monitoring tropical disturbance in Caribbean Sea" data-articleId="420731951" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/NHC_tropical%20disturbance_072819_1564345967962.png_7554828_ver1.0_1280_720_1564351846878.jpg_7554755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/NHC_tropical%20disturbance_072819_1564345967962.png_7554828_ver1.0_1280_720_1564351846878.jpg_7554755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/NHC_tropical%20disturbance_072819_1564345967962.png_7554828_ver1.0_1280_720_1564351846878.jpg_7554755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/NHC_tropical%20disturbance_072819_1564345967962.png_7554828_ver1.0_1280_720_1564351846878.jpg_7554755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/NHC_tropical%20disturbance_072819_1564345967962.png_7554828_ver1.0_1280_720_1564351846878.jpg_7554755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Forecasters monitoring tropical disturbance in Caribbean Sea

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jul 28 2019 06:11PM EDT
Updated Jul 28 2019 08:24PM EDT

A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean could affect Florida over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. It is expected to move in a west-northwestward direction.

The wave could produce heavy rain and flash flooding as it moves over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. Tropical Depression 3 dissipates, but forecasters watch Gulf

By Brittany Rainey & FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jul 23 2019 11:53AM EDT
Updated Jul 23 2019 02:52PM EDT

Less than a day after forming, Tropical Depression 3 has weakened into a trough of low pressure. But now there's a small chance of something developing in the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days.

East of Florida, an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance plane found evidence of a closed circulation in Tropical Depression Three earlier this morning. But the most recent trip showed no evidence of a surface circulation.

The remnants will continue moving north today before turning northeast as it interacts with a cold front coming off the East Coast. Some gusty winds of 35 mph along with some showers and storms near the state's east coast will be the main impacts. No more advisories will be issued. But now there's a small chance of something developing in the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days.</p><p>East of Florida, an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance plane found evidence of a closed circulation in Tropical Depression Three earlier this morning. But the most recent trip showed no evidence of a surface circulation. </p><p>The remnants will continue moving north today before turning northeast as it interacts with a cold front coming off the East Coast. Some gusty winds of 35 mph along with some showers and storms near the state's east coast will be the main impacts. No more advisories will be issued.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ohio-man-allegedly-uses-demand-note-with-full-name-address-to-rob-bank" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael&#x20;Harrell&#x2c;&#x20;54&#x2c;&#x20;allegedly&#x20;tried&#x20;ordering&#x20;a&#x20;teller&#x20;to&#x20;hand&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;cash&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Bank&#x20;location&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;around&#x20;11&#x20;a&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;Division&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x20;via&#x20;WJW&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-demands-changes-after-teen-athlete-s-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family demands changes after teen athlete's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sony-wants-to-build-a-wearable-air-conditioner" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;media&#x20;image&#x20;shows&#x20;a&#x20;special&#x20;T-shirt&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;Reon&#x20;Pocket&#x20;device&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Sony&#x20;First&#x20;Flight&#x20;program&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sony wants to build a wearable ‘air conditioner'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manatee-county-launches-non-emergency-311-service" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manatee County launches non-emergency 311 service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/class-action-lawsuit-filed-following-massive-capital-one-data-breach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 