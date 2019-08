- Ongoing updates from Highlands County as Hurricane Dorian impacts Florida.

SANDBAGS:

None available yet.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

Continue reading below

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Highlands County EOC: http://www.hcbcc.net/departments/emergency_operations/emergency_management.php