- Ongoing updates from Hillsborough County as Hurricane Dorian impacts Florida.

SANDBAGS:

Hillsborough County is making sandbags available to residents at three county parks, beginning Thursday, August 29. Sandbags will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at the following locations:

• Tampa – Ed Radice Park, 14720 Ed Radice Drive

• Plant City – Edward Medard Conservation Park – 6140 Turkey Creek Road

• Ruskin – E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW

The city of Tampa will also provide sandbags to city residents on Thursday, August 29. Tampa residents must show identification, such as a valid driver's license, utility bill or electric bill, to verify they live within city limits. A maximum of 10 bags per person will be handed out from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the following locations:

Continue reading below

• Himes Ave. Complex - 4501 S. Himes Ave.

• MacFarlane Park – 1700 N. MacDill Ave.

• Al Barnes Park – 2902 N. 32nd Street

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Hillsborough County EOC at: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/residents/public-safety/emergency-management