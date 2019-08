- Ongoing updates from Pasco County as Hurricane Dorian impacts Florida.

SANDBAGS:

Pasco County Government is opening sandbag stations to help residents protect their properties from potential flooding. The locations are self-serve and will be open 24 hours a day for Pasco County residents; however, sand will only be restocked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents should bring their own shovel and be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

Sandbag fill site locations are:

• New Port Richey – Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse: 7223 Massachusetts Ave

• New Port Richey – Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd

• San Antonio – Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road

• Dade City – Old Dade City Police Station: 38042 Pasco Ave

• Land O' Lakes – Land O' Lakes Recreation Center, 3032 Collier Parkway

• Wesley Chapel – Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd

The cities of New Port Richey and Zephyrhills are also providing sandbags to city residents daily at the following locations:

• New Port Richey – New Port Richey Public Works Operations Center, 6132 Pine Hill Rd. (open 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

• Zephyrhills – Zephyrhills Fire Station 2, 6907 Dairy Rd. (open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Pasco County EOC at: https://www.pascocountyfl.net/365/Emergency-Management