- Ongoing updates from Pinellas County as Hurricane Dorian impacts Florida.

SANDBAGS:

The City of Pinellas Park is opening a self-service sandbag site for residents only. Residents can get up to 10 sandbags each. Residents must show a water bill and/or valid driver's license indicating they are a resident of Pinellas Park in order to receive their sandbags. Pick up location and times are:

Where: Helen Howarth Park - 6401 94th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL 33781

When: Thursday, August 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, August 30 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Weekend TBD)

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Pinellas County EOC at: http://www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/bulletin.htm